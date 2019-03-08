Summerland program provides medical details for first responders

Information will help first responders as they deal with medical emergencies

A new program will have comprehensive medical history information available for first responders in case of an emergency.

PRIME, which stands for Personal Records In Medical Emergency, is a program that has been introduced to the Summerland community recently.

Brandi Esler, of NeighbourLink Summerland said the program has been in place in Castlegar and has now expanded into Summerland.

The PRIME program is a project that will help first responders in case of an emergency.

PRIME gives participants a detailed fact sheet in a vial that is placed inside the fridge. They also give a decal to put on the fridge door so first responders can see if patients belong to the PRIME program.

Esler said this program is not a replacement for the medical bracelets but rather a more comprehensive medical history for first responders to see in case of an emergency.

PRIME kits are now available for distribution at the Summerland NeighbourLink. You can reach them at 250-404-4673 if you have any questions.

