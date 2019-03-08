Summerland program provides medical details for first responders

Information will help first responders as they deal with medical emergencies

A new program will have comprehensive medical history information available for first responders in case of an emergency.

PRIME, which stands for Personal Records In Medical Emergency, is a program that has been introduced to the Summerland community recently.

Brandi Esler, of NeighbourLink Summerland said the program has been in place in Castlegar and has now expanded into Summerland.

RELATED: NeighbourLink Summerland receives money for PRIME project

RELATED: NeighbourLink provides help to community

The PRIME program is a project that will help first responders in case of an emergency.

PRIME gives participants a detailed fact sheet in a vial that is placed inside the fridge. They also give a decal to put on the fridge door so first responders can see if patients belong to the PRIME program.

Esler said this program is not a replacement for the medical bracelets but rather a more comprehensive medical history for first responders to see in case of an emergency.

PRIME kits are now available for distribution at the Summerland NeighbourLink. You can reach them at 250-404-4673 if you have any questions.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mental health first aid course offered for medically released vets
Next story
Wife reflects on husband’s death with dignified party: ‘There’s no roadmap’

Just Posted

City wins award for financial reporting

The Financial Services team has received this award for the past seven years.

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Vernon Panthers advance to final four

Cats rally with huge fourth quarter to win quartefinal at B.C. High School Sr. Boys 3A hoops finals

Mental health first aid course offered for medically released vets

The two-day course is free and open to anyone, and grants certification in Mental Health First Aid – Veteran Community.

Armstrong’s Frosted Tier takes the cake in provincial awards

Frosted Tier Cakes won Cake Designer of the Year Overall award in Creative Oceanic’s inaugural event

Sunny skies in the forecast this weekend

Spring has Sprung in Okanagan Valley-Shuswap

Hergott: Cones of silence removed

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony this week

Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Police officers report excluded from governments attempt to seize Hells Angels club houses

50% of Canadians can’t name a female scientist or engineer: poll

Roughly 82 per cent of those surveyed said they picture a man when imagining a computer scientist

No motel refund for Okanagan tourist’s wildfire smoke woes

Tourist was asking for reimbursement for motel cancellation

Volunteer rebuilt fire lookout avoids demolition

Province to assess Eagle Pass Mountain structure for safety, environmental risk

Canadian travel blog highlights best outdoor activities around Penticton

Hike Bike Travel created a list of different ways to explore the area this spring

60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have Daylight Saving Time: poll

BC Hydro to look at electricity use during time change

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

Most Read