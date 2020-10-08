Summerland senior sews cloth bags for international school supplies

Donations of school supplies will be distributed to children in Jordan and Ukraine

Lois Hoyum, a resident at Summerland Seniors Village, has made 20 school bags which will be distributed to children in Jordan and Ukraine. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

A Summerland senior has sewn 20 cloth bags which will be filled with school supplies and distributed to children living in Jordan and Ukraine.

Lois Hoyum, a resident at Summerland Seniors Village, sewed the bags for the 2020 School Kits Campaign, which provides school bags and school supplies to disadvantaged children around the world.

Last year, Hoyum had sewn around 40 bags for the program.

She is also an avid quilter at Summerland Seniors Village.

The program is organized by Mennonite Central Committee. In the South Okanagan, Summerland United Church has collected donations and bags.

Last year, the church assembled 250 kits. This year, they hope to prepare at least 200 kits, said Kathryn McLaughlin of the church.

Each school bag contains seven spiral or perforated-page 80-page notebooks or four spiral or perforated-page notebooks totalling 500 to 600 pages, eight new unsharpened pencils, one 30-centimetre ruler, 12 coloured pencils in packaging, one large eraser, two new black or blue ballpoint pens and one small metal pencil sharpener.

Financial donations are also accepted for the school kit project. Donations can be left at the Summerland United Church office, noted for School Kit Project. Donation receipts will be issued. Visit summerlandunited.bc.ca/school-kits-project for more information.

