Summerland Skatepark to officially open on June 22

New facility in Summerland has been in use since early spring

While skateboarders have been using the new Summerland Skatepark since early spring, the facility’s official opening will take place later this month.

The distract of Summerland is inviting everyone in the community for a day filled with family fun action, food, live music and more. On June 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the grand opening of the new skatepark will be happening.

The skatepark has already been unofficially open for some time and Lori Mullin the Distract of Summerland’s manger of parks and recreation had nothing but great things to say about the park.

“The use the park has been receiving already is great, we are really happy to see that we have been receiving such positive comments about the facility,” she said.

Olympic bobsleigh athlete Justin Kripps will be present at the grand opening ceremony.

Construction of the Summerland Skatepark began in spring of 2018 and the majority of the work was completed in the fall of that year. In March, the facility was opened to skateboarders and since that time, it has seen a lot of use.

The money came from the federal gas tax fund which provided $458,000, the Penny Lane Legacy Fund which provided $145,000 and private donations of $10,000.

The event on June 22 will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by events that will last until 2 p.m. The distract encourages everyone to come out and see the new park and enjoy the event.

