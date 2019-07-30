ELECTRIC VEHICLES Susan Norie and Grant Evans show their electric vehicles. On Saturday, Aug. 24, electric vehicle owners will have their vehicles on display at the Summerland Electric Vehicle Tailgate to answer questions and provide information. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland to showcase electric vehicles

Vehicle owners will show cars, answer questions and provide rides

Electric vehicle owners will show their cars and answer questions at a public event in Summerland later this month.

The Summerland Electric Vehicle Tailgate will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summerland Secondary School parking lot.

Vehicles including a Nissan Leaf, Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt will be on display, and owners will offer rides to those who are interested.

Grant Evans, an electric vehicle owner and one of the event organizers, said 10 to 20 vehicles are expected at the event.

While the majority of vehicles on the roads are still powered by internal combustion engines, Evans said electric vehicles are gaining in popularity.

READ ALSO: Looking at buying an electric car? New federal rebates kick in May 1

READ ALSO: Electric cars gaining popularity in Okanagan

“They’re not as much of a novelty as they were,” he said of electric vehicles.

Susan Norie, another electric vehicle owner and event organizer, said Summerland has an unusually high number of electric vehicles compared with other communities in the region.

Summerland also has several charging stations in the downtown area. These are located on Kelly Avenue near Memorial Park, at the municipal offices on Henry Avenue and in the parking lot on Victoria Road North.

READ ALSO: Okanagan city leading the charge on electric vehicle use

The event organizers believe showing people electric vehicles and answering questions will help those interested in purchasing a vehicle.

Norie said electric vehicles today can travel much further than earlier electric vehicles.

Fast charging stations, available in some communities, allow electric vehicle owners to charge their vehicles in a matter of minutes.

Summerland has Level 2 stations, which require longer times for the vehicles to charge.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Honduras to Kelowna: A Kelowna woman’s dream realized through clothing

Just Posted

Vernon snuffs out future cannabis retail applications

After supporting another three, councillor calls for moratorium to be placed on further applications

Part four: The opioid crisis and the B.C. Interior

Services and shortcomings

Kelowna RibFest weekend only weeks away

Fourth Annual Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest kicks off Aug. 23.

Okanagan watersheds protection plans aim to reduce wildfire risks

Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. provides over $660,000 in funding for watersheds enhancements

Funds fight fires in North Okanagan

Regional District granted $100,000 from province

Capital One target of massive data breach

Paige A. Thompson was charged with a single count of computer fraud and abuse

Summerland to showcase electric vehicles

Vehicle owners will show cars, answer questions and provide rides

Wildfire sparks near Princeton

The blaze was spotted Tuesday morning

Alberta man dead after plunge near Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Honduras to Kelowna: A Kelowna woman’s dream realized through clothing

Florencia Matute has lived in Kelowna for the past 20 years since immigrating in 1999

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

Okanagan Dream Rally looks to hit over $1M in funding this year

The event is set for August 4.

Bands perform at outdoor concert series in Summerland

Winery hosts concerts every Thursday evening in July and August

Most Read