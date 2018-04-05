Summit Chair offers one last ride

For 48 years, it has hauled skiers and snowboarders to the top of SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Skiers and boarders have one last chance to ride the Summit Chair Sunday for a great cause.

For a minimum $5 donation, visitors will receive a day pass for the Summit chairlift. Proceeds will be going to the SPCA.

The Summit Chair is being replaced by a new gondola in July.

The last day of operations begins at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and the last chair for the public will be at 2:45 p.m. At 3 p.m., a final ride is scheduled for Karl Earnst, the first paid employee at SilverStar.

The Slush Cup also marks the final festivities up at SilverStar Saturday at 12:45 p.m. Registration is 11 a.m. to noon. Retro Day takes place Sunday with a fashion showdown in the village at 3 p.m., following the group photo and hero run at 2 p.m. at the top of the Comet.