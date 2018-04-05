Summit Chair offers one last ride

Longtime SilverStar Mountain Resort chairlift will shut down Sunday after 48 years

For 48 years, it has hauled skiers and snowboarders to the top of SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Skiers and boarders have one last chance to ride the Summit Chair Sunday for a great cause.

For a minimum $5 donation, visitors will receive a day pass for the Summit chairlift. Proceeds will be going to the SPCA.

The Summit Chair is being replaced by a new gondola in July.

The last day of operations begins at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and the last chair for the public will be at 2:45 p.m. At 3 p.m., a final ride is scheduled for Karl Earnst, the first paid employee at SilverStar.

The Slush Cup also marks the final festivities up at SilverStar Saturday at 12:45 p.m. Registration is 11 a.m. to noon. Retro Day takes place Sunday with a fashion showdown in the village at 3 p.m., following the group photo and hero run at 2 p.m. at the top of the Comet.

Previous story
RDNO invites public to have their say
Next story
Caring women support mental health

Just Posted

More affordable rental housing coming to Vernon

Minister says more affordable housing will be available by 2020

Laughter explosion at Letterkenny

Side-splitting, but sensitive comedy show sold out in Kelowna

Psychology professor to speak on mental illness

Dr. Bernard Crespi will speak at Vernon’s Okanagan College campus April 18

Lock out auto crime

Vernon North-Okanagan RCMP ask vehicle owners to avoid tempting criminals through safety tips

Artists grab a seat for Enderby project

Artists sought for a Painted Chair Project

Trudeau says Trans Mountain pipeline will go through

Prime Minister tells British Columbians that Canada is building a strong economy and being responsible to the environment

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

4 staff members killed in attack at Turkish university

Police say a gunman has killed four people in central Turkey

Society screening delves into life of immigrant family

The Vernon film society presents Meditation Park April 9 at the Vernon Towne Cinema

Most Read