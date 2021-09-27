The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association will host a huge Horse Tack Sale fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Historic O’Keefe Ranch. (NOTRA photo)

Tack sale benefits North Okanagan horse therapy group

Fundraiser for North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association goes Saturday, Oct. 2, at O’Keefe Ranch

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association (NOTRA) is hoping the public can help the organization by purchasing some riding items.

NOTRA will hold its huge Horse Tack Sale fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Historic O’Keefe Ranch in NOTRA’s riding area.

There will be a very large selection of gently used Western saddles, English saddles, saddle pads, blankets, sheets, boots, breeches, halters, bridles, reins, bits, wraps, helmets and much more.

“We also will have some beautiful silent auction gift baskets to bid on that have been generously donated by several local companies,” said NOTRA executive director Alycia Butler.

