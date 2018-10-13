The 50th annual Vernon Ski Swap

According to representatives, hundreds lined up starting at 7 a.m. to get a first look at the equipment.

With snowfalls beginning in B.C. and Alberta over the past few weeks, the annual ski swap may have come at the right time.

The 50th annual Vernon Ski Swap — the largest swap in the Okanagan — took place Saturday at the Recreation Centre in Vernon.

“It’s the biggest swap in the interior B.C. for the amount of equipment there,” said event volunteer Ross Blankley. “We’ll have skis and snowboards, athletic gear, snowshoes, suits, gloves, helmets — anything that is winter-based will be at the swap. We are also expecting 18 retail businesses and up to 4,000 items in the swap.”

It’s a big fundraiser for our ski club that promotes skiing for our youth and our community and it also promotes volunteers who support skiing and it gives a good price entry point because skiing can be expensive at times and this is a good way to dip into it,” said James Phair, chair of the Vernon Ski Swap. “We just want to thank the community for coming out and we’re looking forward and hope to see you next year for for the 51st.”

