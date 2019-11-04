The Black Antler chef takes home Penticton Souperbowl trophy

The Black Antler chef Dan Prokosh won this year’s trophy at the Soup Chef competition at Souperbowl Sunday at the Soupateria. (Contributed)

The Silver Ladle trophy from the Soupateria’s Souper Sunday competition will hang proudly on the walls of The Black Antler until next year.

Chef Dan Prokosh beat Block 300 chef Danielle Doiron by 15 points with his turkey dinner soup with stuffing dumplings on Sunday.

READ MORE: Finalists heading to Souper Bowl Sunday competition on Nov. 3

“It was a great day the Penticton Soupateria for Souperbowl number five,” said Wayne McDougall, Soupateria director. “We’ve had a lot of people fed with some really good soup. It’s just been terrific.”

The celebrity panel of judges included MLA Dan Ashton and Mayor John Vassalaki. In total, 130 people were served lunch, which included the soup. The assisting chefs were Penticton Secondary School students Kierra Upshaw and Ki Peterson.

“It’s very important for homeless people, especially because they have less than we do and need help,” said Vassalaki. “We need to help more and find a proper location indoors so that we can help those folks out. Being out on the street is not the answer.”

The Souperbowl is an entertaining way to let people know what happens at the Soupateria, while raising its profile in the community, according to the organizers.

READ MORE: Souper Sunday raises Soupateria profile

The competition also aims to stimulate volunteerism and increase awareness and acceptance of people in the community who need the Soupateria.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.