Volunteers are currently seeking donations in support of The North Okanagan Community Life Society’s annual Art and Wine Gala, which will be held at Eclectic Med Restaurant on Feb.24. From left, Kathy Ridley, manager of Vernon Square Liquor Store, NOCLS volunteer, Pippa Forster of Designers Gallery, and Toby Risk, Managing Partner of East Side Liquor Company (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

The North Okanagan Community Life Society gearing up for annual Art and Wine Gala

Tickets are on sale now

Since 1984 the North Okanagan Community Life Society (NOCLS) has aimed to meet needs of Vernon citizens trying to re-established themselves in the community, and struggling to do so. Their goal, according to their website, is to reduce over reliance on segregated services people with disabilities, by exploring and developing more socially inclusive personal lifestyle options, and connecting people in the community one person at a time.

Former executive director Garry Molitwenik says this can be achieved through supports or individually. But it takes help.

Each year the society holds their annual gala fundraiser in hopes of raising funds to better assist those who are considered developmentally disabled.

This year’s gala will be held at the Eclectic Med Restaurant on Feb.24 and features a new six-course menu, which includes local wine with each serving; prizes and music provided by Betty Johnson.

As of January 15, Molitwenik says there are 15 confirmed artists, including two new artists from Salmon Arm.

Tickets are $125 and transportation is available to get guests home safely.

Reserve seating by contacting Garry Molitwenik at Garry.Molitwenik@gmail.com or 250-503-6139, or by calling Eclectic Med at 250-558-4646 or Pippa Forster at 250-549-6999.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Village Gallery hosts QuArtz
Next story
Stevenson & Co. Plumbing’s annual furnace service food drive a success

Just Posted

Lengthy lineup for French immersion

Close to 90 people on hand at Vernon’s Beairsto Elementary school Monday morning

One injured in Lake Country bus crash

A Central Okanagan School District bus was in an accident Monday morning

Falkland break and enter turns violent

Man shot in leg after catching unknown people in Falkland residence

UPDATE: Fog warning for Okanagan Connector, Coq reopens

It is a messy morning on area highways as a dense fog warning is in effect and an accident shuts the Coquihalla southbound

UPDATED: Arrest made in regards to robberies

Vernon gas station fourth business to be hit in a less than a week

Your Jan. 15 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Enderby Building Booms in 2017

The building business is booming in Enderby.

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

North Korean orchestra, maybe joint hockey team at Olympics

Officials from the Koreas met Monday to work out details about North Korea’s plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month’s Winter Olympics

Most Read