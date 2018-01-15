The North Okanagan Community Life Society gearing up for annual Art and Wine Gala

Volunteers are currently seeking donations in support of The North Okanagan Community Life Society’s annual Art and Wine Gala, which will be held at Eclectic Med Restaurant on Feb.24. From left, Kathy Ridley, manager of Vernon Square Liquor Store, NOCLS volunteer, Pippa Forster of Designers Gallery, and Toby Risk, Managing Partner of East Side Liquor Company (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Since 1984 the North Okanagan Community Life Society (NOCLS) has aimed to meet needs of Vernon citizens trying to re-established themselves in the community, and struggling to do so. Their goal, according to their website, is to reduce over reliance on segregated services people with disabilities, by exploring and developing more socially inclusive personal lifestyle options, and connecting people in the community one person at a time.

Former executive director Garry Molitwenik says this can be achieved through supports or individually. But it takes help.

Each year the society holds their annual gala fundraiser in hopes of raising funds to better assist those who are considered developmentally disabled.

This year’s gala will be held at the Eclectic Med Restaurant on Feb.24 and features a new six-course menu, which includes local wine with each serving; prizes and music provided by Betty Johnson.

As of January 15, Molitwenik says there are 15 confirmed artists, including two new artists from Salmon Arm.

Tickets are $125 and transportation is available to get guests home safely.

Reserve seating by contacting Garry Molitwenik at Garry.Molitwenik@gmail.com or 250-503-6139, or by calling Eclectic Med at 250-558-4646 or Pippa Forster at 250-549-6999.

