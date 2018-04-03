The RV lifestyle on display at B.C. Interior Show

The seventh annual BC Interior RV Show taking place at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and the South Okanagan Events Centre April 6 to 8. Submitted photo

The three-day B.C. Interior RV Show in Penticton features educational sessions to get you set up with the RV lifestyle.

From Friday, April 6 to the Sunday, April 8 the annual B.C. Interior RV Show will fill 80,000 square feet of indoor space in the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre; the Okanagan Hockey School arena; and the South Okanagan Events Centre arena plus its parking lot with over 40 different exhibitors promoting products and services related to the RV lifestyle, including the best and newest RV models in the industry.

Related: B.C. Interior RV Show looking for volunteers

The B.C. Interior RV Society has invited exhibitors who sell and promote products, services and properties related to the RV industry, including of course RV’s. Plus suppliers to the RV lifestyle such as satellite dishes, solar panels, outdoor activities, tourism associations, resorts, RV camping sites will be on-site too.

The three-day event will host educational sessions in the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, the doors open on Friday at noon with a short opening ceremonies with dignitaries taking place at 12:45 p.m.

Friday, April 6:

1 p.m. Propane Safety with Okanagan College RV Tech Instructors

2:30 p.m. Trailer Suspension, Brakes and Bearings with Okanagan College Instructors

4 p.m Adventures in the North Country with Duane Pilson

5:30 p.m RV Spring & Summer Preparation & Maintenance Tips with John Clarke

7 p.m Looking to get off the grid? Solar Power and Inverter session with Stefan Hill

Saturday, April 7:

11 a.m. Weights, Weights, Weights with KC Chavda

1 p.m Propane Safety with Okanagan College RV Tech Instructors

2:30 p.m RV Tips with Okanagan College RV Tech Instructors

4 p.m Adventures in the North Country with Duane Pilson

5:30 p.m What Type Of RV Is Right For You? with John Clarke

Sunday, April 8:

11 a.m. Propane Safety with Okanagan College RV Tech Instructors

1 p.m Adventures in the North Country with Duane Pilson

2:30 p.m Mobile Satellite in Canada – Mobile Satellite for RVing with Bill Hill

Weekend wristbands will be sold on site (cash only) for $5. Organizers ask that you bring a non-perishable food item for The Salvation Army Community Food Bank. Net proceeds from the sale of the wristbands will also be donated to the Salvation Army Community Food Bank. Children under 15 are free with a paying adult.

Organizers also ask that you leave your pets (except service dogs) and your RV’s at home. Parking is free but will be limited due to the size of this event and the other events taking place during the same time. The show hours are Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.