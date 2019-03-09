The snowmen are dying on Okanagan Lake

Spring is on its way. With temperatures rising and days becoming longer and seeing more sun, Okanagan Lake is melting.

While this is good news for beach-goers, the snowmen that were built on the lake near Kin Beach will soon melt away.

While clocks spring forward tomorrow in B.C. for daylight savings, the first official day of spring is March 20.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather update: bright and brisk

Related: Okanagan snowpack: February relatively normal

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

As temperatures rise, the snowmen built on Okanagan Lake will soon disappear. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
The frozen part of Okanagan Lake near Kin Beach is becoming smaller. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
As temperatures rise, the snowmen built on Okanagan Lake will soon disappear. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
As temperatures rise, the snowmen built on Okanagan Lake will soon disappear. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
As temperatures rise, the snowmen built on Okanagan Lake will soon disappear. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
(Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
The frozen part of Okanagan Lake near Kin Beach is becoming smaller. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
The frozen part of Okanagan Lake near Kin Beach is becoming smaller. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Previous story
Annual Heritage Fair returned to Mission Hill Elementary

Just Posted

The snowmen are dying on Okanagan Lake

As temperatures rise, the lake has begun melting by Kin Beach where three (and a half) snowmen currently reside.

Okanagan snowpack: February relatively normal

The Okanagan saw 81 per cent of normal and South Thompson saw 83 per cent of normal snowpack.

Spring Fling Metaphysical Market comes to Vernon

The event will see palm and card readings, Reiki healers, a crystal healing and Shamballa Multi-dimensional Healing.

Police looking for witnesses after pregnant woman assaulted in Penticton

The attack happened after the woman walked past a man pushing a shopping cart

Vernon Vipers eliminate Salmon Arm in 3OT

Hometown hero Matt Kowalski scores late in third overtime to send Vipers to next round

Annual Heritage Fair returned to Mission Hill Elementary

The 16 students chosen will present their projects at the Vernon Fair April 12.

This B.C. city has no service to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

B.C. councillor calls for ‘better system’ when hospitals release homeless patients

Chilliwack mayor alleges in a letter that Surrey Memorial patients sent to shelters in his city

B.C. woman lost for three days on trail urges for search and rescue funding

East Kootenay volunteers searched 3 days last summer for Louise Baxter

Police to no longer write reports for minor fender benders

New legislation to allow police to clear minor crashes quickly

Case of measles confirmed in B.C. interior

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

Peachland ice rink going as long as possible

How long will it stay cold enough for Mountainview Park ice rink?

Summerland Steam defeat Kelowna Chiefs in playoff action

Best of seven division final series continues with game in Kelowna on Saturday

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

Most Read