The snowmen are dying on Okanagan Lake

Spring is on its way. With temperatures rising and days becoming longer and seeing more sun, Okanagan Lake is melting.
While this is good news for beach-goers, the snowmen that were built on the lake near Kin Beach will soon melt away.
While clocks spring forward tomorrow in B.C. for daylight savings, the first official day of spring is March 20.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.