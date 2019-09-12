THRIFT STORE Shoppers crowded in at the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store in search of bargains. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Thrifty shoppers in Summerland line up for bargains

Store busier than usual as customers peruse fall and winter selection

It was a busy Tuesday in Summerland as thrifty customers lined up at the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store.

“We have lineups quite often on Tuesdays,” said Diane Peterson, one of the volunteers at the store.

READ ALSO: Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store holds customer appreciation day

READ ALSO: Summerland thrift store has received odd donations and generous tips

The store is open each week from Tuesday to Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m. New merchandise is set out daily.

Proceeds from the store go to support health care in the region.

Peterson said this past Tuesday was exceptionally busy since the store changed over the merchandise, putting away spring and summer items and setting out fall and winter items.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon community champion: ‘we are all part of a community, like a tapestry’

Just Posted

Marathon of Hope continues in Vernon

Terry Fox Run goes Sunday at Marshall Field

Media fights publication ban on day three of Sagmoen trial in Vernon

The CBC and other media to challenge ban Wednesday afternoon

Cops for Kids to pedal into Vernon

The cyclists complete the final leg of their 1,000-km ride on Sunday

Armstrong Shamrocks set for Slovakia

International lacrosse friendly goes Monday, Sept 16, at the Hassen Arena

Vernon Search and Rescue hit the waters for training session

Tuesday night saw a combined boat team and rope rescue team training scenario

VIDEO: Solace found during Vernon’s Be the Light event

Memories of loved ones lost lived on during CMHA’s third annual World Suicide Prevention Day event

120,000 customers without power in northern B.C. after transmission failure

Approximately 100,000 customers in northern B.C. are out of service

COLUMN: Non-voters a symptom, not the problem

In the 2015 federal election, nearly one in three eligible voters did not cast ballots

Thrifty shoppers in Summerland line up for bargains

Store busier than usual as customers peruse fall and winter selection

Princeton library’s third annual writers festival draws impressive speakers

Fall is the time we say goodbye to summer and return to… Continue reading

The Force is in him: Alberta boy gets ‘Star Wars’ model of his heart

Doctor used 3D models of the boy’s heart to help explain why he had to get a transplant

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, doctor says

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Soar to new heights during Kelowna’s aviation industry career fair

KF Aerospace holds an open house career fair on Sept. 26, in Kelowna

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

Most Read