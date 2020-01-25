The seventh-annual Okanagan Military Tattoo will take place July 25-26, 2020. (Submitted photo)

Tickets available for Vernon’s seventh-annual Okanagan Military Tattoo

The city’s largest indoor event will take place July 25-26, 2020

The dates are already set for Vernon’s largest indoor event of the year.

The Okanagan Military Tattoo will be back for its seventh year from July 25-26 at Kal Tire Place. The Tattoo will feature more than 500 performers including First Nations, massed pipes and drums, precision drills, highland and ethnic dancers and more.

Striking costumes, intricate choreography, a dramatic soundtrack and a huge cast will come together for a spectacle that’s always emotionally stirring.

“Imagine if Hollywood decided to create an old-fashioned epic motion picture with a patriotic theme, and you had a chance to see it performed live,” said organizer Derek Hall. “That’s the Okanagan Military Tattoo.”

Headliners this year are expected to include the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Regimental Band of the Canadian Scottish Regiment from Victoria.

The annual “Tribute to the Veterans” segment of the two-hour Tattoo program will commemorate the 75th anniversary of end of the Second World War.

Tickets to the big event are on sale now at the TicketSeller Box Office in Vernon, 250-549-7469 or toll free at 1-8666-311-1011.

Tickets can also be purchased at ticketseller.ca. Special pricing is available for seniors, veterans, families and groups of 10 or more. World War II and Korean War Veterans, together with a companion or care giver, are invited to attend the Tattoo free of charge.

READ MORE: Vernon couple hopes to return lost Memorial Cross to veteran’s family

READ MORE: Shuswap veteran turning 100, offers secret to 72-year marriage

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Dragon parade marks Lunar New Year at Vernon school

Just Posted

VIDEO: Dragon parade marks Lunar New Year at Vernon school

Students at Beairsto Elementary performed traditional dragon dance on Friday

Flooding water at West Kelowna Tim Hortons closes lane on Highway 97

This story has been updated with more accurate information. Water flooding from… Continue reading

Vernon woman suing McDonald’s for spilled coffee

Woman seeking nearly $10K, says employee failed to put lid on properly

WATCH: Vernon schools see gross effects of vaping

Kids spitting up blood a cause for concern

Melted snow uncovers problematic potholes in Vernon

Temperature swings, precipitation behind cracked pavement, city says

Women take centre stage at NHL all-star skills competition

Canada beat the United States 2-1 in a spirited 3-on-3 game between female players Friday night

Highway 1 closed near Golden for high avalanche danger

DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

Second earthquake in two days strikes near Agassiz

A 2.6-magnitude recorded Saturday morning

Leadership race or no, Tories will hold Liberal government to account: Scheer

Andrew Scheer said his caucus needs to stay sharp

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Wuhan bans cars, Hong Kong closes schools as coronavirus spreads

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said her government will raise its response level to emergency, highest one

In photos and video: Snow collapses cat shelter at Shuswap SPCA

Organization says no cats were injured, help wanted to rebuild

Campfires no longer permitted at Kelowna scout camp

City of Kelowna said they rejected Camp Dunlop’s fire permit due to stricter bylaws

Most Read