Tickets available for Vernon’s seventh-annual Okanagan Military Tattoo

The dates are already set for Vernon’s largest indoor event of the year.

The Okanagan Military Tattoo will be back for its seventh year from July 25-26 at Kal Tire Place. The Tattoo will feature more than 500 performers including First Nations, massed pipes and drums, precision drills, highland and ethnic dancers and more.

Striking costumes, intricate choreography, a dramatic soundtrack and a huge cast will come together for a spectacle that’s always emotionally stirring.

“Imagine if Hollywood decided to create an old-fashioned epic motion picture with a patriotic theme, and you had a chance to see it performed live,” said organizer Derek Hall. “That’s the Okanagan Military Tattoo.”

Headliners this year are expected to include the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Regimental Band of the Canadian Scottish Regiment from Victoria.

The annual “Tribute to the Veterans” segment of the two-hour Tattoo program will commemorate the 75th anniversary of end of the Second World War.

Tickets to the big event are on sale now at the TicketSeller Box Office in Vernon, 250-549-7469 or toll free at 1-8666-311-1011.

Tickets can also be purchased at ticketseller.ca. Special pricing is available for seniors, veterans, families and groups of 10 or more. World War II and Korean War Veterans, together with a companion or care giver, are invited to attend the Tattoo free of charge.

Brendan Shykora