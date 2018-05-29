Tickets on sale for SilverStar Wine Festival

Mile high wine festival dinner tickets are on sale now at SilverStar Mountain.

Experience a wine and food weekend to remember at SilverStar Mountain Resort at The Mile High Wine and Food Festival on Aug. 10 and 11.

Culinary enthusiasts are invited to celebrate local wines with local cuisine on the Friday evening at The Taste of Lake Country Dinner. Featuring two of Lake Country’s finest wineries, Ex Nihilo Vineyards and 50th Parallel Estate Winery, SilverStar Mountain Resort’s Executive Chef Scott Sanderson will be pairing wine with locally sourced ingredients from farmers he has met first hand.

Saturday night will feature a fun long table seated dinner that will explore street food classics in a contemporary style. The Mile High Street Food Dinner will showcase an array of Okanagan wines as well as an Okanagan cidery.

Tickets are now available for this year’s event and can be purchased online here .

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.