Township industrial park going fibre optic

Telus to create fibre optic network for Spallumcheen’s industrial park businesses

Fibre optic options are coming to Spallumcheen’s industrial park.

The Telus PureFibre Network will be installed in the park, and will also benefit residents of the township’s Udy subdivision.

“We look forward to the development of fibre optics to the township’s industrial area, as well as the continued support and relationship with Telus,” said Mayor Janice Brown who, along with Telus Okanagan-Kootenays general manager Steve Jenkins, made the announcement.

Spall council collaborated with industrial park businesses in October 2017, holding informal round-table meetings to determine options and solutions for retention and attraction initiatives for industrial park businesses.

Telus provided fibre optic options in August.

After an extensive engineering review, construction of the network is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2019, and the network building job is expected to be finished in the third quarter of 2019, so businesses and residents can connect to PureFibre.


