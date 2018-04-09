Trail society begins work

North Okanagan Cycling Society meeting at Ellison Park Monday at 6 p.m. for trail work

The North Okanagan Cycling Society goes to work this evening, as its trail building and maintenance begins with the first gathering at Ellison Provinical Park (see the Facebook event).

“We will plan to fix the drainage issue on Blisters Sister that has been plaguing the loop for the last few years,” said the society. “Depending on numbers, we may be able to do a general clean-up of the network to informally open Ellison for the year.”

Those who would like to help out can bring your own tools, or borrow the tools from NOCS. No experience required. Chainsaw operators would be great. Dress warm and bring some water.

Meet at the Upper Trailhead for at 6 p.m.

If you can’t make this one, don’t worry. The society will be hitting Kal Park Sunday, April 22, for its first full trail day of the year.

Please follow the event on Facebook for the latest information.


