Transfer scholarships help Vernon, Coldstream students move

Braden Majic appreciates the value of a helping hand, especially when it comes in the form of $5,000 to help her with the cost of transferring between post-secondary institutions to finish her degree. She is one of over 200 B.C. students who received Ike Barber Transfer Scholarships last year.

“As a recipient of one of these valuable scholarships, I feel proud to be amongst a group of students who have worked hard for their education, persevered in the past year, and contributed to their respective communities through volunteerism,” said Majic.

Funds for the scholarships come from the returns on a $15 million endowment established by the province in 2006 and are awarded to students who demonstrate strong academic achievement and significant volunteer service to their school or community.

“The ability to easily transfer from one post-secondary institution to another is a valuable feature for B.C. students,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training. “The Ike K. Barber Transfer Scholarship allows students to further their studies and lessen some financial stress as they pursue their educational goals.”

The Irving K. Barber BC Scholarship Society offers scholarships and awards to B.C. students attending public post-secondary institutions. The society is named after entrepreneur and philanthropist Irving K Barber, who had a long history of supporting public post-secondary education in British Columbia before his death in 2012.

“Completing a post-secondary education may require attendance at more than one college or university, frequently in a different location,” society chair Melvin Berg said. “We are pleased to help remove some of the financial barriers to these transfers and enable these students to focus on their academic success.”

Among the local students benefiting are:

Coldstream

• Kristen Hardy, Okanagan College to UBC

• Kendra Ostafie, Okanagan College to UBC Okanagan

Vernon

• Kaela Jones, Okanagan College to UBC Okanagan

• Kailey Lloyd, Okanagan College to UBC Okanagan

• Jordyn Ross, Okanagan College to UBC Okanagan

• Kathleen Mcgee, Okanagan College to University of Victoria

Since its founding in 2006, the society has awarded over $28 million in scholarships and awards to thousands of BC students. The society is administered by the Victoria Foundation.

To find out more, call 1-844-478-4645 (toll free) or visit ikbbc.ca.

