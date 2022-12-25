Transit steers in new wheels for Vernon senior

Wes Prentice beams in his new wheelchair, alongside his wife Ella, presented by First Transit’s Denis Prillo, HandyDart operator Glen Goerzen and First Transit manager Glynn Warnica. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

When it comes to wheels, Wes Prentice has the sports car of new rides in his category.

The 82-year-old used to drive a creaky, old version – it wasn’t very safe and he hardly even fit in it.

But Christmas came early for the disabled senior earlier this year when he was gifted a new wheelchair.

A shiny sports car blue, massive wheels, enhanced safety features and better fitted to his tall stature, the new wheelchair made Prentice beam when he first laid eyes on it.

The donation is thanks to the First Transit Safe Wheel Program.

Prentice is a HandyDart customer who takes the bus two times a week to go to the Daybreak program, along with appointments.

Since suffering four strokes, and being paralyzed by the last one, it’s the only option he and his wife of 52 years have to get around.

“We have to take HandyDart everywhere we go now,” said Ellis, adding that her husband also has vision issues.

Transit supervisor Denis Prillo noticed Prentice’s wheelchair wasn’t well suited to his needs, so he called the boss to see how they might be able to help the senior.

“Safe Wheel is an initiative taken when a customer’s wheelchair no longer meets the needs of its owner, it simply becomes outdated and unsafe,” said Prillo.

Prentice was using a transfer wheelchair, not suited to his daily needs. In fact he kept sliding out of it.

The new manual wheelchair replaces the older model with a smoother ride.

“It feels good to promote good will throughout the community while serving these great constituents,” said Prillo.

First Transit general manager Glynn Warnica rolled the new wheels out to Prentice during the presentation in September.

“When we take the brakes off you’re going to go about 60 kilometres an hour now,” Warnica joked.

Prentice was thrilled with the gift.

“It’s my first ever wheelchair replacement. I’ve been in the system 31 years. This is so great for us.”

