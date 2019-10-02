Tulip sales commemorate liberation of the Netherlands

Summerland Legion selling tulips for 75th anniversary of liberation during Second World War

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 Summerland is participating in the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands during the Second World War.

Canadian soldiers battled in Europe, leading the liberation of the Netherlands in 1945.

In the final months of the Second World War, Canadian Forces were given the task of liberating the Netherlands from Nazi occupation.

READ ALSO: Hundreds of Canadians to receive postcards detailing Second World War link

READ ALSO: Summerland veterans were present at D-Day

From September 1944 to April 1945, the First Canadian Army fought Nazi forces on the Scheldt estuary, opening the port of Antwerp for Allied use. There were 7,000 Canadian soldiers who did not return.

The First Canadian Army then cleared northern and western Netherlands, allowing food and other relief to reach millions of desperate people.

Air drops of food were coordinated by the Royal Canadian Air Force over Nazi-occupied Dutch territory in Operation Manna.

Dutch Civilians wrote “Thank You Canadians!” on their rooftops in response.

This fall, the Legion is selling packages of the specially bred Canadian Liberator tulip as a way for people to support the Legion and raise awareness of the sacrifices of Canadians during the Second World War.

The goal is to plant one million tulips.

A package of 10 bulbs are available at the Summerland Legion for $10. Bulbs should be planted before the first frost for blooming in spring 2020.

There will also be a candle lighting ceremony at Canyon View Cemetery on May 2 of next year.

More information about the tulip project is available online at dutchcanada2020.com or by calling the Summerland Legion at 250-494-2301.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Open house will feature Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Just Posted

Strong medical support boosts Vernon swimmer from ‘four months of hell’

Racked with pain training for 55+ BC Games, Dave Poggemiller rebounds with help to win eight medals

Man wanted by Vernon police on sexual assault charges

Riley Dean Brucks is wanted on two separate charges of sexual interference and sexual assault

Humongous buck in Vernon backyard

‘I’ve never seen anything like this before’

Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say

The notorious Hwy. 97 driver’s identify can’t be released until he commits a criminal offence

Emergency crews make gains for Lumby Food Bank

Emergency services crews gathered up 6,000 lbs and $2,500 in donations

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

One man reportedly shot inside Penticton residence

Investigation has led to ‘heavy police presence’ outside a residence on Maple Street

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Tulip sales commemorate liberation of the Netherlands

Summerland Legion selling tulips for 75th anniversary of liberation during Second World War

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

Months after inmates escape B.C. prison, community still wants answers

‘We need to get on to the next phase to make sure this doesn’t happen again,’ says Metchosin resident

Most Read