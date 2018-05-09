Unity Run concludes in Vernon

Joan, left, and Stewart Phillip travelled from Penticton to be at Saturday’s march. Stewart said the pair was committed to raising the profile of missing and murdered Indigenous people until there is a change in government and police policies, as well as the respect for women within Indigenous communities. (Emelie Peacock/Black Press)

The Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) will celebrate the 10th Annual Spirit of Syilx Youth Unity Run which starts in Nakusp Thursday and ends in Vernon on Sunday.

This annual event is an innovative approach to raising awareness and education with all participants and the public on issues of suicide and violence that continue to confront Syilx communities.

“The run exceeds these initial goals and continues to be a proven prevention platform to de-normalize violence while creating a healing space for Syilx youth,” said ONA chairperson, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.

“It addresses these issues by encouraging a healthy lifestyle and living through action, and physical exercise. Syilx youth are also provided with the opportunity to experience being out on their territory together as a Nation. As such this event addresses a broad range of community and societal issues from suicide and violence, to cultural reconnection with nationhood and the land.

“Overall, by utilizing a wide range of tools, from physical activity, connection to the territory and implementation of the Syilx teachings, the run enables participants to cultivate a greater sense of well-being.”

This year the Unity Run will begin at Blanket Creek Provincial Park, heading south to Nakusp and Fauquier, on to Cherryville and finishing at Polson Park in Vernon at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. In total, the Run will go through 309 kilometres of the Syilx Territory.

There will be a multitude of participants including Syilx youth, elders, leaders, community members and a range of other participants that wish to contribute to the event.

“Over the last 10 years, the Unity Run has evolved to provide a dynamic means of addressing issues of suicide and violence, while enabling an opportunity for greater awareness of cultural identity and healing to take place,” said Jennifer Houde, ONA wellness manager. “A growing body of research shines a light on how such connections to community and land cannot only prevent but to also restore the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of our youth.

“These best practices of gathering and engaging on the territory are resonating to our people as they have always been an intrinsic part of Syilx life. Any participant that has contributed to the run over the last 10 years can attest to these lasting experiences.”

Phillip said 10 years of hosting the Unity Run is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all Sylix member communities that come together to celebrate and hold up its youth.

“This run creates new experiences that instil wellness and pride in our culture and nsyilxcen language for generations to come,” he said. “Our youth are out on the land with our elders, cultural knowledge keepers, meeting other youth from across the Territory and building and fostering strength in each other and our Nation.”