Vernon boy hopes to walk again without assistance

GoFundMe campaign launched as youth undergoes testing in Vancouver for mysterious ailment

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a young Vernon boy named Gage, who suddenly, without warning, lost his ability to walk without assistance earlier in January. (GoFundMe photo)

One day, young Gage of Vernon is your typical school-aged kid, running, laughing with buddies. Then he suddenly loses his ability to walk without assistance.

On Jan. 6, Gage was admitted to Vernon Jubilee Hospital, and when things began to go worse for the young boy, he and his mom were flown to Vancouver for more testing at B.C. Children’s Hospital.

With the family thought to be in Vancouver for about a month, family friend Danyelle Deakin started a GoFundMe campaign to help with costs.

“Gage will be having lots of tests around a possible bone nutrition defect which could be from his colon not absorbing nutrition,” Deakin wrote on the GoFundMe page.

On Sunday, Jan. 23, Gage’s mom wrote on the page: “He’s doing really well with all the exams and the tests. He goes for another MRI on Monday, then is supposed to be getting a double scope and a muscle biopsy done this week.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the campaign had raised $425 toward a goal of $2,000.

READ MORE: Friends,family rally support for young Armstrong woman

READ MORE: Multiple B.C. cities top GoFundMe’s most giving list

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fundraising