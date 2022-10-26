The John Rudy Health Resource Centre helps people navigate the health care system and understand their health information at no cost. (Submitted photo)

The John Rudy Health Resource Centre helps people navigate the health care system and understand their health information at no cost. (Submitted photo)

Vernon centre promotes health literacy

October is Health Literacy Awareness Month

A Vernon organization is helping people navigate the health-care system and understand their health information.

October is Health Literacy Awareness Month. Health literacy refers to how people understand information about health and health care, and how they apply the information to their lives and use it to make decisions.

Health literacy shapes people’s health outcomes and the safety and quality of their health care. According to Vernon’s John Rudy Health Resource Centre, more than 60 per cent of adults and 88 per cent of seniors report they do not have the skills and abilities to find and use health information and services.

The centre helps people find, understand and use health information every day at no cost. They offer one-on-one assistance when people need to navigate through the health care system, complete health-related forms and understand health information.

“We see value in sitting down with people to listen to their needs and support them in getting what they need. Dealing with a health crisis or a chronic issue is very stressful and people benefit from someone supporting them along the way and not just handing them another phone number to call,” said executive director Chantelle Fairbrother.

The John Rudy Health Resource Centre also offers educational health literacy programs on topics including chronic pain, support for stroke survivors and a six-week program called Get Health Smart. In this program, participants learn how to communicate with health care providers, how to make the most from appointments with doctors and how to be their own advocate.

The Get Health Smart program is funded by the New Horizons for Seniors Fund and is currently running in person at the Okanagan Regional Library and a new intakes for online-virtual sessions is now open with a start date in mid November. Contact the office to find out more or to register at 250-938-8092.

The centre’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of the community by meeting its health literacy need. Plans are in the works to add many more programs identified by the community, including grief workshops and support, planning for end of life, healthy living and caregiver support. In order to be able to launch these programs, the centre will be hosting an online auction from now until Nov. 18 to help raise funds.

The auction can be found at 32auctions.com/jrhrca.

READ MORE: Foundation feeds educational needs in North Okanagan

READ MORE: Teams spell support for North Okanagan literacy

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

HealthliteraryVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Camera captures pumpkin-stealing bear in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Nick Reimann (right) and dispatcher Kathryn Ahvenus (second from right) present $5,700 toVernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation associate director, philanthropic, Cassandra Schwarz (left) and Amy Novakowski, patient care coordinator, VJH Women’s and Children’s Health Services. The money comes from the annual Cops For Kids cycling trek to help purchase new equipment. (Cops For Kids photo)
Cops For Kids benefits Vernon babies

The John Rudy Health Resource Centre helps people navigate the health care system and understand their health information at no cost. (Submitted photo)
Vernon centre promotes health literacy

Black smoke billows from a mobile home in Oyama on Oct. 26. (Scott Polie/Facebook)
Mobile home fully engulfed in flames in Lake Country

(Black Press file photo)
Wind warnings issued for Coquihalla, Connector highways

Pop-up banner image