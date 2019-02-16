Vernon Christian School “Unplugs”

Vernon Christian School is participating in “Unplugged” on Feb. 28.

To get a glimpse into what Christian Education looks like for more than 200 families who have made VCS their school of choice. Those interested can come hear from the principal, Matt Driediger, and current VCS students and parents about why there is a steadily growing confidence in the strength and impact of a Christ-centred education.

The Elementary Campus, home to Preschool through Grade six students, and the Secondary Campus, comprised of our middle and high school programs, Grades 7-9 and 10-12 respectively. This proximity affords students the unique opportunity to learn in an interactive, K-12 community unavailable to most other schools.

The students love the cross-campus interactions. Whether it’s Kindergarten-Grade 12 buddy days, sporting events, chapels, or simple celebrations together. “By the time the younger students are ready to make the transition next door they are comfortable with the Secondary Campus and the older students; it’s a winning situation for students and staff,” said Steve Onsorge Advancement Director at Vernon Christian School.

One of the developing aspects of our school is the collaborative energy of the staff, who work closely together to create transformational learning opportunities for students – connecting curriculum with faith-in-action. For example, a large part of the primary curriculum is centered around community: What is Community? Who is part of our community? how can we work together to make our community better? So, this past December our Grade 1 and 2 classes joined together to discuss, plan, and implement service projects in the city of Vernon to explore these questions. Students went out and practiced what they were learning in class. They served hot chocolate at bus stops on a cold winter day, greeted shoppers at the Salvation Army Christmas Kettles, and gave out candy canes as a thank you to store employees. Students need to experience how they are part of the Vernon community, even at their young age, and by ‘going and doing’ this became a spectacular learning opportunity and blessing to others.

At the Secondary campus, one of the unique programs students are looking forward to is their “Intensives Week” in May. All students head out of the traditional classroom and in some cases out of town for a full week of experiential education, as deep learning comes through the experience of applying knowledge. Examples include,

A “Cultural Culinary Experience” where students will create culinary delights from around the world; “Page to Publish”- students take their creative ideas from conception to completed work; “Tech It Out” – students can try their hand at drone flying, video footage and editing to 3D designing and printing; and, “Adventure Discipleship” – a 4-day outdoor adventure along our beautiful BC coast, where students will experience hiking, camping, canyoneering and a mountain summit along with deep reflection.

“I’m super excited and a bit nervous for this year’s Adventure Discipleship trip, I know this is a great chance to push myself outside my comfort zone,” said a VCS high school student.

Through all of our programs and practices at VCS, our goal is to mentor students – to help them establish their identity and take their place in God’s world. Our community is here to walk beside families as they equip their children to engage with the very real challenges of culture.

The school is in the process of expanding our programs and facilities in order to provide education for the increasing number of families who are choosing VCS.

Parents and Administration of VCS would like to extend an invite to local families to come and learn more about our unique vision for a transformational, Christ-centered education at our “Unplugged” event on Thursday, February 28th at 7pm in the Secondary Campus. Enrolment applications are also now being accepted for September 2019.

Please RSVP to shofsink@vcs.ca For more information on applying for fall 2019 contact our Director of Advancement, Steve Onsorge, at 250-545-7345 ext. 14 or visit our website at vcs.ca.

