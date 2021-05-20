Vernon community radio hosting general meeting

Meeting set for June 8 which will have more information on scheduled radio station opening in fall 2021

The Vernon Community Radio Society, home of the new 97.9 Valley FM set to begin broadcasting this fall, is holding a general meeting online June 8. (File photo)

Those wishing to find out more about Vernon’s newest radio station are invited to attend a virtual meeting.

The Vernon Community Radio Society will host a general meeting Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. online.

The society is a non-profit organization run by a board of directors. A seven-year licence for the new community station was granted from the CRTC last September, and now efforts to actually get 97.9 Valley FM on the air are underway.

“Our board and fundraisers have been working hard over the past six months to get this project off the ground,” said Gord Leighton, chair of the Vernon Community Radio Society. “However we still need more help. We would like to encourage anyone who may be interested in becoming involved with the station and the society to attend the mid-year general meeting and help us in the fundraising efforts to get the station on the air.”

The society is currently in Phase 1 of a major fundraising campaign, with a target of $200,000 to launch the new community-based FM radio station to serve Greater Vernon.

Attendees must pre-register in order to receive a link. To register for the general meeting please email vice-chair Vicki Proulx at vernoncommunityradio@gmail.com.

