Vernon dragon boat team seeks new members

Buoyant Buddies, made up of breast cancer survivors, set to resume on-water practices on Swan Lake

Vernon’s Buoyant Buddies dragon boat team will soon resume practices on and off the water, and the team is looking for new members. (File photo)

Vernon’s Buoyant Buddies dragon boat team is ready to get back on the water.

The club will soon resume practices on Swan Lake and they are looking for enthusiastic new paddlers who enjoy an active lifestyle to join the team.

“We practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. and will alternate between dryland training and being on the water,” said team spokesperson Gillian Wells.

If you are a breast cancer survivor and would like to find out more about this team sport, contact Bonnie Davison at bob_davidson@shaw.ca.

The Buoyant Buddies have competed internationally at an event in Italy, and also served as Vernon Winter Carnival ambassadors at a November dragon boat event in Sarasota, Fla.

They’ve also been among the local clubs competing at the annual Dragon Boat Festival which has raised money for breast cancer treatment at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

READ MORE: Buoyant Buddies impress

READ MORE: Vernon’s breast cancer survivor dragon boat team returns from Italy

READ MORE: Dragon boats help fund breast cancer treatment at Vernon hospital



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerLocal Sports