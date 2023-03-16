Vernon Elks show, receive Carnival spirit

Elks Lodge #45 winner of Spirit of Carnival Award at winter festival’s 2023 awards evening

Vernon Winter Carnival executive director Kris Fuller (left) presents the Spirit of Carnival Award to Terry Black and Vernon Elks Lodge #45. The Carnival handed out its year events hardware Wednesday, March 15, at the Elks Hall. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The hosts with the most spirit walked away with a prestigious honour Wednesday, March 15.

Vernon Elks Lodge #45 won the Spirit of Carnival Award at the Vernon Winter Carnival’s annual awards evening held – fittingly – at the Elks Hall.

It was the last of nine awards announced by Carnival executive director Kris Fuller.

“The recipient of this award shares a contagious enthusiasm for carnival and was exceptional in this year’s events,” said Fuller.

The Elks chose a Flintstones theme for the 2023 Carnival, whose overall theme was Carnival of TV. The service club had a Flintstones-themed float in the parade and decorated the hall like the Water Buffalo Lodge as it hosted multiple events over the 10 days of Carnival.

Fuller presented the award to the Elks’ Terry Black, who made sure he and Fuller wore “Water Buffalo Hats,” (the legendary Elks’ fez) for the obligatory photo.

The other winners included:

• Best Adult Event: Parka Party, Predator Ridge Resort;

• Best New Event: Bubble Tea Making, Rich Tea;

• Best Junior Event: Carnival of Chocolate, Cotton’s Chocolates;

• Best Outdoor Event: Chili Cook Off, Downtown Vernon Association;

• Best Family Event: Carnival Days, Historic O’Keefe Ranch;

• Best Senior Event: TV Western Square Dance, Star Country Square Squares;

• Best Cultural Event: Reconnecting in the North Okanagan, SilverStar Mountain Resort;

• Best Theme Event: Adult Crime Scene Investigation (CSI), Okanagan Science Centre.

Fuller also presented each Carnival director with a Certificate of Appreciation, along with a joke prize, for their efforts.

The 2024 Carnival theme is still being discussed. The 64th Vernon Winter Carnival will run Feb. 2-11.

