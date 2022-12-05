Christmas displays are getting more and more impressive in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon homes light up for Christmas

List compiled of 20 best-dressed spots to visit

Looking for the best-dressed Christmas homes? A local realtor has done the work for you and created a tour of the brightest residences in Vernon.

The fourth annual John Christmas Light Tour is now underway, available at johnchristmaseveryday.com/2022-christmas-light-tour and complete with a Google driving map.

“I hand selected 20 of the best homes in Vernon. These homes are spectacular,” said Christmas. “The list includes my family’s favourite holiday houses – keep your eye out for our favourite holiday Grinch and the life-sized elf that will be moving around to different homes on the tour throughout the month.”

For the second year, Christmas has partnered with the North Okanagan Neurological Association (NONA) to help bring awareness and donations to its programs.

“NONA’s programs help families and caregivers of children with a wide range of developmental challenges in our community. Each home on the tour was sponsored by a local business that made a donation to NONA.”

The driving route will also bring people past many other noteworthy homes along the way, but Christmas reminds those taking part that some lights may turn off at 9 p.m., and to not go onto private property.

“Grab your family, warm beverages, favourite Christmas snacks and follow the ordered list.”

While people can take part in the light tour any night, all month long, the NONA lights for kids drive-thru event is Dec. 17 from 5-8 p.m. as well, with Santa and some small surprises.

“If you enjoyed the tour, please consider making a donation to NONA,” said Christmas.

Christmas

