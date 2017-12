The Hospital Auxiliary gets ready to perform a Santa visit, giving out Christmas cards and singing carols to the senior residents at the Vernon Jubilee hospital. (Contributed)

For 25 years the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Auxiliary has been spreading Christmas cheer by paying some pre-holiday visits to patients. On Dec. 21 auxiliary members paid a “Santa visit” giving out Christmas cards and singing carols to the senior residents at the hospital.

