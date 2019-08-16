Dr. Curtis Mohamed and Chef Diane Cottrell man the barbecue at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (Photo provided)

Vernon hospital staff treated to barbecue break

over 500 Interior Health staff at Vernon Jubilee Hospital were treated to a complimentary barbecue

Staff at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital work hard enough to deserve a free lunch once in at while, and the hospital’s foundation delivered.

This week over 500 Interior Health staff, physicians, and volunteers at Vernon Jubilee Hospital were treated to a complimentary barbecue as a thank-you for their efforts.

“Running a hospital is a complex endeavour with many dedicated people working on the front line as well as behind the scenes. It’s important to us as a Foundation that we take the opportunity to celebrate and recognize the amazing team we have here,” said Kate McBrearty, interim executive director of the hospital foundation.

Read More: Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation replaces executive director

Dr. Curtis Mohamed, a long time physician at the hospital as well as a member of the Foundation Board, could be found serving up burgers and smiles along with members of the Food Services team.

Members of the Vernon Vipers also stopped by to chat with staff and offer them discounted tickets to home games this coming season.

“It feels good to be so appreciated and to be acknowledged in such a sincere and positive way. The workers at this hospital are amazing and I appreciated the wonderful job they do,” stated Anne Marie Wass, a nursing unit assistant at the Jubilee Hospital

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation is a charitable society that supports health care in the North Okanagan by raising funds for long-term care facilities, community health services and the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Read More: Anonymous $770k gift for Vernon hospital foundation

