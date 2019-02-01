Vernon kindness meter program continues

Unique way of helping less fortunate is as simple as feeding a parking meter in downtown Vernon

With a cold snap looming, the City of Vernon wants to remind people about the downtown Kindness Meter program, which assists local service providers in serving those in need.

The City of Vernon initiated the Kindness Meter program in 2016.

“The goal was to install identifiable meters in the downtown core to allow citizens the opportunity to donate their spare change to a group serving the disadvantaged or homeless, rather than giving directly to an individual panhandler,” said City of Vernon communications officer Nick Nilsen.

The initiative has raised more than $2,500 since its inception.

Environment Canada is calling for overnight lows between -13 and -19 Celsius Sunday to Wednesday, and daytime highs between -7 and -9.



