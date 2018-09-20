Vernon lawn bowling fundraises boosts food society

Lawn Days of Summer at Vernon Lawn Bowling Club raises $3,215 for Food Action Society of N.O.

It was another successful year for the Lawn Days of Summer delivered by BDO.

The event organized by JCI Vernon saw $3,215 raised for the Food Action Society of The North Okanagan through the lawn bowling tournament held in August. This fun networking opportunity saw teams of four compete at the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club, with Kidston and Company LLP coming out on top.

“We would like to acknowledge the event organizers for reducing waste at this event. All cans and bottles were recycled and any food-related waste was composted, so the tournament generated a very minor amount of non-recyclable garbage,” said Samara Sonmor, executive director of the Food Action Society. “Way to go. Food Action would like to thank everyone involved for supporting our gardening and cooking programs with this generous donation. Thank you for caring about improving food security in our community.”

Now in its third year, the event has gained traction for being a laid-back way to meet other young professionals while raising money for a worthwhile charity in the community. It also gives people the chance to try the sport of lawn bowling, with generous support from the volunteers at the 101-year-old Vernon club.

“As the organizing committee, JCI Vernon is very happy with the turnout for this event and are already looking forward to the summer of 2019 and an even bigger success,” said Ute Cummings, event co-chairperson. “We also couldn’t have done it without the support of our local business sponsors. Thank you to our presenting sponsor, BDO Canada, our barbecue and burger sponsors, A&W and Fix Auto – Vernon; to our lane sponsors; MQN, The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Davidson Pringle LLP, Kidston & Company, and Fountain Tire. It’s amazing to see the community come together for such a great cause.”

BDO Canada LLP, an international accountancy network, has been the event’s presenting sponsor since day one. They were pleased to see another strong turnout of energetic teams of young professionals partaking in this event.

“As has been the case every year, organizers and participants stepped up and created a fun and memorable experience for all the participants,” said Markus Schrott, BDO partner in the Vernon office. “We are also happy to see such a worthy organization in the Food Action Society of the North Okanagan receive the proceeds from the event so they can continue to grow their vital services.”

