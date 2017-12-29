The Christmas Holiday Light Show runs until Jan. 6 from 5-10 p.m. nightly and does not disappoint. Stop by 188 Dewdney Rd. in Vernon to catch the show. Turn your radio to 88.1 FM and enjoy a set list of 12 songs all sequenced to to the light show. (Contributed)

Vernon light display does not disapoint

“This ain’t your granddad’s Christmas lights,”

WATCH

Vernon resident Michael Illingby is inviting “anyone interested” to stop by hisDewdney Rd. home to check out his Christmas Holiday Light Show. It runs each night from 5-10 p.m.until Jan 6 and he says it does not disappoint. “Turn your radio to 88.1FM and enjoy our set list of 12 songs all sequenced to the lights. This ain’t your granddad’s Christmas lights,” he adds. “This is worth the trip.”

Illingby’s display is located at 188 Dewdney Road in Vernon.

