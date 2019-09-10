Vernon Museum opens doors to future

Vernon residents agreed last October to borrow up to $25 million for a new cultural centre. (Contributed)

In order to prepare for the future, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives has undertaken a planning process with the support of the Regional District of the North Okanagan.

“The goal is to create strategic and business plans to guide decision making, governance, operations and our transition to Greater Vernon’s new Cultural Centre,” the museum states in a press release.

“The new plans are also required for our grant applications to funders including the RDNO and BC Arts Council.”

A number of board and staff workshops, input and planning sessions as well as a survey of our membership has been facilitated by Pinnacle Communications & Media over the summer.

“We also want to gather public input on some of these ideas and plans. While this consultation will be ongoing, one opportunity to provide input will be at our upcoming open house on Thursday, Sept. 19.”

The public open house will include:

• information about and draft content from the strategic and business plans including the draft vision and mission statements

• member feedback

• possible new programs ideas

• update on the new cultural centre

• a special sneak preview of the upcoming exhibit, entitled Vernon Takes Flight

Drop by the open house any time between 4 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 19.

