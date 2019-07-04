Vernon, North Okanagan teachers, worker finalists for Premier’s Awards

Sheila Monroe, Okanagan Landing teacher, gives her students a hands-on lesson via the hillside restoration project at the school earlier this year. Monroe is one of four teachers and workers from the Vernon and North Okanagan-Shuswap school districts announced as finalists for a 2019 Premier’s Award for Excellence in Education. (Morning Star - file photo)

Four Vernon and North Okanagan-Shuswap school district educators and workers are among 30 educational professionals from throughout the province named as finalists in this year’s Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.

Two are nominated in the same category.

Launched in 2018, the annual Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education are an opportunity to recognize the contributions of public, independent and First Nations school system teachers, principals, vice-principals, school and district leaders, and support staff who go above and beyond to make life better for K-12 students in B.C. This year, 10 awards will be given, with six honouring teachers, two recognizing school and district leaders, and two honouring support staff members.

“When we open the doors of opportunity for young people, we give them the chance to succeed and our whole province benefits,” said Premier John Horgan. “This year’s finalists have gone to incredible lengths to help B.C. students inside and outside the classroom. I commend these hard-working education professionals for their leadership, innovation and determination.”

2019 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education finalists include:

Community Engagement Award

* Alan Gee, teacher, Clarence Fulton Secondary school, SD 22 (Vernon)

* Casey Litton, teacher, Nechako Valley Secondary school, SD 91 (Nechako Lakes)

* Sheila Monroe, teacher, Okanagan Landing Elementary school, SD 22 (Vernon)

Technology and Innovation Award

* Brendan Robertson, teacher, École Beairsto Elementary school, SD 22 (Vernon)

* Tammy Tomm, grades 6 and 7 teacher, Columbia Park Elementary school, SD 19 (Revelstoke)

* Denise Underwood, teacher, McGowan Park Elementary school, SD 73 (Kamloops/Thompson)

Outstanding Support – School Community

* Jodi Guy, Indigenous youth care worker, École Phoenix Middle school, SD 72 (Campbell River)

* Dorothy Jones, Indigenous education worker, A.L. Fortune Secondary school, SD 83 (North Okanagan-Shuswap)

* Wendel Williams, safe school specialist, École Alpha Secondary school, SD 41 (Burnaby)

In his 32 years as a teacher, Gee has worked hard to support his students to cultivate both classroom and community connections. Passionate about experiential learning, he has created educational opportunities for his students at both local and global levels. He regularly invites community members into his classroom to share their unique perspectives – a Holocaust survivor, a refugee and a hypnotherapist included. He has created a global education course highlighting civic and global issues and a Japanese language program, as well as organized a canoe project in partnership with the local First Nation. In all his work, Gee challenges his students to be independent thinkers.

Teaching for more than 30 years, Monroe works hard to bring students, parents, teachers and community members together to be environmental leaders. She has led a number of projects at her school, including the developing a 465 square-metre (5,000-square-foot) butterfly- and pollinator-friendly community garden, has worked to naturalize the grounds behind her school, and has connected students with local organizations to remove invasive species from area parks. An engaging Grades 4 and 5 classroom teacher, her love for both her students and community is evident as she helps her students understand good citizenship by integrating school and civic involvement into classroom learning.

A tinkerer at heart, Robertson is a natural fit in his district leadership role as technology innovation co-ordinator as well as a Grade 4 teacher. He is committed to integrating emerging digital technology tools into the classroom to enhance learning and engagement for all students. For example, he has taken students on virtual field trips to a refugee camp in Jordan and to the Museum of Modern Art using virtual reality, has students use augmented reality, has incorporated drones into physics and math classes, and has regularly used coding and robotics. His use of technology in the French immersion setting has given primarily English-speaking parents a unique perspective into the French-language learning that their children do daily. He was also pivotal in early pilot work experimenting with multiple platforms of electronic assessment.

A passionate, caring and energetic Indigenous education worker, Jones has devoted years of service dedicated to the mental, spiritual and emotional needs of students at her school. Wanting the best for them, she works hard to be inclusive, to ensure their voices are heard and their well-being is put first. Her approach to Indigenous education encourages students to become active participants in traditional teachings, and she creates an exciting, engaging environment for students. Her service highlights include working one-on-one with students academically; teaching Secwepemc language, culture and history; leading after-school programs, drumming and beading programs, and annual events; as well as fostering relationships between students and families, and the local Indigenous community.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Oct. 4, the day before World Teachers’ Day.

Winners will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning and a commemorative work of art. Runners-up will receive a certificate of recognition signed by the Premier and Minister of Education.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.