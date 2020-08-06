The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre first closed its doors March 15, 2020, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But the society is still going ahead with its bursary program. (VDPAC - Contributed)

Vernon Performing Arts Centre goes ahead with bursary program amid COVID-19

Vernon-area students urged to apply for three $1,000 bursaries to pursue education in performing arts

The show must go on, they say, and for the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society, that’s what they’ll do with its annual bursary program.

Three $1,000 bursaries will be available for students from Vernon, Coldstream or Electoral Areas B and C who are returning or entering into full-time studies at a post-secondary institution pursuing a major in an accredited Performing Arts or Performing Arts Management program.

Students already registered in a recognized apprenticeship program in the performing arts or management are also encouraged to apply.

The society behind the annual bursaries is going ahead with 2020’s program despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on public performances.

Applications must be received by the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre by 5 p.m., Sept. 15, 2020.

Typically, bursary recipients would be announced during the society’s 19th Annual Birthday Bash celebration held at the centre ahead of the 2020-21 SPOTLIGHT Season presentation, but as large indoor gatherings have been cancelled by the pandemic, the society plans to announce the bursary recipients in early October.

Every year the society makes bursaries available to assist area students pursuing careers in the performing arts. The bursaries are made possible by the generosity of the Performing Arts Centre patrons from tips and gratuities collected at the coat check gallery and bar and concession.

The society also accepts memorial gifts, sponsorships and donations specifically made for its bursary program.

This bursary program is a part of the society’s developing “Youth Engagement Strategy,” also known as YES. The program also promotes summer student employment opportunities, youth volunteers, student community hours experience and other outreach activities over the year.

To apply, students are encouraged to visit the website vdpac.ca to download the Guidelines and Bursary Application Form, including required support documentation.

Inquiries about the program, or those interested in sponsorship can contact executive director Jim Harding at theatre@ticketseller.ca or call 250-542-9355.

READ MORE: Masks urged for some students returning to Vernon schools

READ MORE: B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

