Vernon-raised duo stand up for Kidsport

Kristin Postill and Brittney Page will be stand up paddleboarding the length of Kalamalka Lake to raise money for the Okanagan KidSport chapters

Two long-time friends plan to meet in their hometown to “Stand Up For KidSport” on Saturday, July 20.

Their goal? Stand up paddle board the length of Kalamalka Lake to raise money for the Okanagan KidSport chapters, a not-for-profit organization that raises money to help remove financial barriers that prevent some children from participating in organized sport.

Kristin Postill and Brittney Page have set a goal of raising $25,000 in just two weeks but they are used to aiming high and succeeding.

Page has played professional volleyball all over the world and led the Team Canada Women’s Volleyball Team for two cycles. Postill spent many years as a professional equestrian show jumper and now works as an advertising professional in New York City. The two first met on their elementary school basketball team bonding over their love for not only sport but fashion. They even set a Nike sweatband dress code for their team.

While they ultimately went in different sport directions, their friendship has remained strong through a shared mutual value system that comes from sport.

“You learn so many fundamental skills in organized sport like, discipline, routine, work ethic, teamwork and most importantly, that failure and losing is all a part of the game,” said Postill. “The grit to never give up is a skill that sport teaches you at a young age and is something both of us have carried through into our professional careers and lives.”

This isn’t the first charity paddle the two have led. In 2017, they raised over $19,000 with 12 paddlers for the Okanagan Rail Trail by paddling the length of Kalamalka Lake in an effort to help finish the rail trail and, by doing so, preserve the lake. This year, with a goal of raising over $25,000, they will again be calling on like-minded individuals in the local community to join the paddle challenge and activate their own micro communities to support the cause.

“KidSport believes no child should be left on the sidelines and we couldn’t agree more,” said Page when asked why they are supporting the organization. “Sport was an invaluable part of both Kristin’s and my development that propelled us into very successful careers, and I can 100 per cent say both she and I wouldn’t be where we are today without participating in sport as kids.”

While on the lake they will also be picking any new garbage along the shoreline in support of Aaron Nasipayko and his one per cent challenge. Nasipayko has been campaigning the Okanagan, challenging locals to do their part to keep the lakes clean. Efforts have already completely cleaned Kalamalka Lake, 43 per cent of Okanagan Lake and have started on Wood Lake.

To support and donate to the cause, visit bit.ly/SUPforKidSport.

Related: Pair raise trail funds

Related: Paddleboarder cleaning up Okanagan lakes gifted new board

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.