Easton and Blake DeGroot of Coldstream receiving their positive tickets from Cst. Brett for wearing their bike helmets. (photo contributed: RCMP)

Vernon RCMP to ‘ticket’ kids who display safety

Vernon RCMP are on the lookout for youth following the rules of the road while biking this summer.

To encourage safe riding, officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will be issuing tickets to children observed wearing their helmets and obeying the rules of the road while riding their bicycles, scooters and skateboards this summer.

The tickets are a small token to receive a small summer treat.

“We feel that these interactions are a unique way to promote safe riding while also being a great way for our youth to get to meet our officers and have a positive connection,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

One of the most valuable pieces of equipment when participating in any cycling related activity is a helmet and is required by law. Brett says parents need to work with their children on bike safety and practice the rules of the road.

On average, nearly four out of five crashes involving cyclists occur at intersections.

“Through this program, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP aims to encourage constructive and positive behaviours in our local youth, thus encouraging them to create habits of responsibility and respect both on and off the road,” said Brett.

For more biking safety tips please visit the BC RCMP webpage.

