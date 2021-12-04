Vernon realtor brings back Christmas light tour

The John Christmas Light Tour is on for a good cause in its third year

Back for its third year, the John Christmas Light Tour is set to take Vernon residents on a dazzling excursion to some of the city’s most festive homes this holiday season.

The realtor with the most festive name in town, John Christmas, has put together his 2021 tour of decorated properties, and he’s created a handy Google Map to help folks follow along.

This year Christmas has partnered with the North Okanagan Neurological Association (NONA), whose programs at its child development centre help families and caregivers of children with a wide range of developmental challenges.

The houses will each be marked with a light tour sign this year, naming a local business that made a donation to the child development centre for the event.

“Each house on the tour was sponsored by a local business that made a donation to NONA to have their name on the sign,” Christmas wrote on his blog. “A big thank you to the local businesses that supported this amazing cause and to the home owners that create these amazing displays.”

Each home was hand-picked for the 2021 season and the list includes Christmas’ family’s favourite holiday houses. He reminds tour-goers not to walk on any private properties, and most lights are off by 10 p.m.

Start the tour here:

1. 7156 Lakeridge Drive

2. 7043 Amber Drive

3. 7966 Okanagan Landing Road

A unique character home built in 1908. This heritage home is stunning with a great Christmas display!

4. 5769 Teal Drive

5. 2221 Canary Place

This entire culdasac is amazing.

6. 5617 South Vernon Drive

7. 4216 15 Avenue

8. 1500 43 Street

9. 4416 Bellevue Drive

10. 4504 Valleyview Place

11. 3408 20th Ave

This display artist is young and has built an amazing set up over the last few years. I look forward to seeing this collection grow. Be sure to head down 34 Street as it looks like we are having a bit of competition down there. The displays keep growing every year!

12. 3302 21 Avenue

We have a Christmas Light battle going on with several houses here!

13. 2802 34 Street

Welcome to NONA. Drive right through Santas workshop and Reindeer park! Continue on with the tour, some amazing houses are coming up!

14. 1206 43rd Avenue

Rumour has it Santa’s elves have helped decorate this home.

15. 4188 East Vernon Road

16. 5100 Dixon Dam Road

17. 364 Marmot Court

18. 1430 Copper Mountain Court

19. 6653 Blackcomb Way

20. 7435 L & A Road

Try to spot the Christmas star across the valley. You’re about to see it up close at the last home!

21. 6439 Blue Jay Road

Be sure to check out this area as there are a few notable homes in here. This home has a very unique display that takes lots of work to run. Check out the neighbourhood and the amazing Christmas Star.

READ MORE: Lumby set for holly jolly Christmas market

READ MORE: Lake Country firefighters collecting cash instead of cans for food bank

Brendan Shykora

Christmas