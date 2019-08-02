The 2020 World Travel Awards take place at Predator Ridge in Vernon. (File photo)

Vernon resort to host World Travel Awards

Predator Ridge and Thompson Okanagan Tourist Association to host in 2020

Vernon is getting ready to play host to the world.

Over three years, the Thompson Okanagan is hosting the World Travel Awards, with Predator Ridge serving as the venue in October 2020.

More than 300 international delegates are anticipated to attend.

“As an emerging four-season tourism destination, being selected to host the World Travel Awards is an amazing opportunity for Vernon to be recognized as an attractive destination for international conferences and events,” said Claus Larsen, Tourism Vernon commission chairperson.

“All of us who live here realize how special this region is and know that we have iconic tourism assets and it will be great to host the WTA awards that recognize leadership in the category,” added Brad Pelletier, senior vice-president of Wesbild, which owns Predator Ridge.

READ MORE: Lamborghinis roll up at Vernon’s Predator Ridge

The Thompson Okanagan venues for the 2021 and 2022 World Travel Awards have not been announced yet.

According to worldtravelawards.com, the event was established in 1993 to “acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.”

World Travel Awards celebrates its 26th anniversary in 2019. Its annual programme is renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive in the global industry.

In 2019, World Travel Awards Grand Tour features regional gala ceremonies in North America and the Caribbean (Jamaica), Middle East (Abu Dhabi, UAE), Africa and the Indian Ocean (Mauritius), Europe (Madeira, Portugal), Latin America (La Paz, Bolivia), and Asia and Oceania (Phu Quoc, Vietnam).

Regional winners then compete head to head in the corresponding world categories. The winners will be announced on the night of the World Travel Awards Grand Final in Muscat, Oman, in November.

—- With file courtesy of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: What’s your favourite beach in the South Okanagan?

Just Posted

Propane tank thefts explode in Vernon

RCMP warn RV owners to lock up their tanks

Police watchdog concludes Vernon jail cell incident investigation

IIO says woman responsible for own medical distress; credits guards, RCMP for saving her life

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Enderby crash

Motorcycle collides with car near Sutherland’s Bakery on back road that merges with Highway 97A

Okanagan taps into hoppy IPA scene

In celebration of National IPA Day, we spoke with some of the best craft breweries

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Kelowna drivers set to raid new speed cameras

The obvious parody event is taking jabs at both the cameras and the Area 51 raid of a similar name

Former West Kelowna teacher arrested again

Ryan Furman was charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in Okanagan and Shuswap

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

What the heck is this? Smiling spider-crab-thing outside Okanagan home

Professionals and residents weigh in

Most Read