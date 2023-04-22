Vernon seniors get $10k boost in quality of life funding

The donation, on behalf of the Cogir Foundation, will go towards Nexus BC’s Compassionate Fund.

Executive director of Nexus BC, Pam Myers, with the $10,000 cheque that was given to the foundation, on behalf of Parkwood Retirement Resort. Pictured on the right is Parkwood’s master host Christina Murray and lifestyle consultant Marcy Kennedy (Bowen Assman/Morning Star).

The Cogir Foundation is making a sizeable donation to Nexus BC, in an effort to boost the lifestyle of low income seniors.

The Foundation presented a $10,000 cheque at Regency’s Parkwood Resort in Vernon on Thursday afternoon.

Parkwood Resort’s master host, Christina Murray and lifestyle consultant Marcy Kennedy were on hand to deliver the large funds.

“The Cogir Foundation’s mission is to make a positive and practical difference by improving the everyday life of young people, seniors and new arrivals and also participating in the implementation of environment-friendly initiatives,” said Murray.

“We are happy to present this grant of $10,000 for all that Nexus does for the seniors in the Vernon Community.”

Nexus BC is a community-based, non-profit resource centre which offers programs, projects and services that serve and support seniors, vulnerable adults, job seekers, newcomers to Canada and volunteers.

“This is going to help us launch our compassionate fund, which will help low income seniors have dentures and hearing aids,” said Nexus BC’s executive director Pam Myers.”Those are things not covered by our health care system as the improvement in quality of life for people once they go from no teeth to having a full set of teeth again and being able to chew and taste food, is drastic.”

Seniors will be properly screened so that those who truly need the dentures and hearing aids will get them. Myers also said that they will be looking for others to make contributions to the fund, so that the money can be stretched further, and more seniors can benefit.

“We hope that other companies and organizations might get on board with us and contribute to the fund to keep it going so that we can give more people dentures or hearing aids.”

For more information on Nexus BC, visit nexusbca.ca.

More information on the Regency Parkwood Resort can be found at: regencyresorts.ca/parkwood-retirement-resort/.

