A GoFundMe campaign was launched on July 10 to cover transportation costs for Vernon seniors Sam Kosty, Shirley Malko and Theresa Parmentier, who want to volunteer at the SPCA. (Contributed)

Vernon seniors want to volunteer with cats and dogs at SPCA

GoFundMe campaign launched to cover transportation costs for three animal-loving seniors

Three Vernon seniors with a love for animals are at the centre of a GoFundMe campaign created on July 10.

The women—Sam Kosty, Shirley Malko and Theresa Parmentier—are residents of a local retirement home who want to volunteer their free time once a week to help socialize cats and dogs.

According to Jenny Darychuk, the recreation coordinator at the home, the women finished their interview at the SPCA on Wednesday.

Since the SPCA requires volunteers to take care of their own transportation to and from shifts, Darychuk said she created the fundraising campaign to assist the women in paying for handyDART transit or taxis.

She set the fundraising goal at $1,040 to cover transportation to and from the SPCA once a week for one year.

“These wonderful, giving seniors are so full of love for these animals,” her GoFundMe page reads.

“I would love for us to come together as a community to support them giving back to these animals in need by helping lift the financial strain it will cost them.”

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/animal-loving-seniors.

