Vernon Stamp Club hosting Okanagan counterparts

Second annual visitation from Okanagan Mainline Philatelic Association members, dealers, set for Sept. 9

The Vernon Stamp Club is hosting members and dealers with the Okanagan Mainline Philatelic Association Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is also welcome, but is asked to arrive prior to 12:30 p.m. (Black Press file photo)

No stamp needed when attending in person.

The Vernon Stamp Club will host the Okanagan Mainline Philatelic Association members and and dealers for its second annual visitation Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will be held at The People Place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those attending are asked to bring their ‘want lists’ and/or collections needing appraisal, as the club expects at least six dealers to be on hand.

The general public is also welcome, but the club asks that if you plan to attend, please arrive prior to 12:30 p.m. so as not to disturb the later auction program.

A catered lunch will be available for a nominal charge.

