Vernon Secondary School senior Alex Murphy (far right) set up a pen pal project with residents at Chartwell Carrington Place as a way of connecting her fellow students with seniors amid the pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon Secondary School senior Alex Murphy (far right) set up a pen pal project with residents at Chartwell Carrington Place as a way of connecting her fellow students with seniors amid the pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon students connect with seniors the old-fashioned way

Grade 12 student Alex Murphy set up a pen pal project as a way to break through COVID-19 isolation

A Vernon high school student got top marks from residents at a local seniors retirement home, after her pen pal project help bridged the gap between the old and the young amid times of isolation.

Alex Murphy had a school project to complete in her senior year at Vernon Secondary School (VSS), and with the pandemic driving a wedge between peers and generations alike, she connected with Chartwell Carrington Place to set up a pen pal arrangement with students at her school.

“I thought, with all the coronavirus stuff that’s going on right now, maybe I could do something for the community,” Murphy said. “Something to connect students to senior citizens.”

Chartwell residents received letters Wednesday (April 14) afternoon.

Darlene Croft, lifestyle and program manager at Chartwell, said the project was a hit among residents, who could get fewer opportunities these days to see how the young ones are doing.

“They’re sharing what grade they’re in, how many siblings they have, what their hobbies all… and for the residents, they feel like they get to share and give back as well,” Croft said.

The project had the added bonus of teaching students how to write letters, “which is not something they do anymore,” Croft added. “So that’s been pretty successful, pretty powerful.”

As the residents gathered outside to receive letters, Croft praised Murphy’s commitment to seeing the project through from start to finish.

“What a great initiative for you to come up with this idea and carry it through,” she said.

The first batch of the students’ letters were written generally, and residents could choose one to respond to. Resident Shirley Smith and her husband Ron selected a letter from Zion White, whose name alone conjured pleasant memories of their travelling days.

“We used to be snowbirds and always drove through the Zion national park in Utah,” she explained. “I told her when I saw your name, it brought back such memories … it was just wonderful.”

Other letters contained insights into the effects of the pandemic beyond Chartwell’s walls; another resident corresponded with a Chinese exchange student at VSS who, because of travel restrictions, is stuck far away from home, living with his grandparents in Vernon.

“He came over two years ago to go to school, and he can’t get home now because he can’t fly home.”

Murphy — who will be relaying letters between the school and the retirement home for the next while — said she was pleased to discover the eagerness among her peers to take part in the project.

“And it was really nice to go through and read some of the letters,” she said. “They’re really sweet.”

READ MORE: Abbotsford woman receives more than 600 cards from public for 100th birthday

READ MORE: Peachland mayor declines early vaccination offer

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Taylor: Volcanoes and other coincidences

Just Posted

Vernon Secondary School students walked in Friday, April 16, 2021, to a lawn full of plastic cutlery in a grad prank. (Debra Ann Large - Vernon & Area Community Forum)
Plastic cutlery aerates Vernon high school’s lawn in grad prank

Grad pranksters get an early start this year with unusual plastic prank

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: More human twins are being born now than ever before

Your morning start for Friday, April 16, 2021

Former Vernon Kokanee Swim Club member Savannah King, a two-time Olympian and four-time Canadian university swim team champion, is an assistant coach with Montreal’s McGill Redbirds. She has been accepted into an apprentice coaching program with Canadian U-Sports. (Photo submitted)
Former Vernon swimmer earns apprentice nod

Savannah King named one of 18 former athletes to U-Sports Female Apprentice Coach program

Residents at Vernon's Chartwell Carrington Place received letters from local high school students as part of a pen pal project Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon students connect with seniors the old-fashioned way

Grade 12 student Alex Murphy set up a pen pal project as a way to break through COVID-19 isolation

Twin sisters Kyla, left, and Jordyn Bear have accepted scholarships to play at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York for this upcoming fall. The 17-year-olds dream of playing together for Canada in the Olympics one day. (Jesse Johnston/CP photo)
Lake Country twins inspire Indigenous hockey players

Grade 12 George Elliot Secondary students Kyla and Jordyn Bear earn hockey scholarships at NCAA Division 1 school

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Top doctor warns B.C.’s daily cases could reach 3,000 as COVID hospitalizations surge

There are more than 400 people in hospital, with 125 of them in ICU

Eight-year-old Piper and her family were raising money to help Guinevere, the bearded dragon, get a gynecological surgery. Sadly, the reptile didn’t survive the procedure. (Jackee Sullivan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Lizard fails to survive surgery, GoFundMe dollars help Langley family offset medical bills

Guinevere, a pet bearded dragon, underwent an ovariectomy on Tuesday

John Gibson has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help care for his father Stephen McCrae-Gibson, who suffered a stroke in February and had to undergo surgery to remove a blood clot near his brain. (Contributed)
Long road ahead for Salmon Arm man recovering after stroke

Son launches GoFundMe campaign to help prepare for father’s return and rehabilitation

A driver stopped by Saanich police following a road rage incident on April 15 was found to be impaired, in violation of a license restriction and in a damaged vehicle. They received a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)
Road rager fails breathalyzer on busy B.C. highway in vehicle he shouldn’t be driving

Saanich police say man was operating vehicle without required ignition lock

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Premier John Horgan booked to get AstraZeneca shot Friday

‘Let’s show all British Columbians that the best vaccine is the one that’s available to you now,’ he said

Doses of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine in a freezer trailer, to be transported to Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Pfizer to increase vaccine deliveries in Canada as Moderna supply slashed

Moderna plans to ship 650,000 doses of its vaccine to Canada by the end of the month, instead of the expected 1.2 million

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
P.1 variant likely highest in B.C. due to more testing for it: Dr. Henry

Overall, just under 60% of new daily cases in the province involve variants

The administrative headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposures identified at four Central Okanagan Schools

Cases of exposure at Central Okanagan schools have grown over the course of the month.

The plane blasted through an airport fence and down a hill, before stopping before a cement barrier on Highway 5A, right in front of a school bus. Photo submitted.
Student pilot crashes plane onto Highway 5A in Princeton

Aircraft hit pavement right in front of school bus

Most Read