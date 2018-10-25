Pat Bruderer (photo courtest of halfmoonwoman.com)

Vernon students learn rare art of birch bark biting

Renowned artist Pat Bruderer of Winnipeg shares knowledge at Vernon schools

Some Vernon students have been introduced to the ancient First Nations art of birch bark biting.

Winnipeg’s Pat Bruderer is one of a few current birch bark biting practitioners, and she introduced the art to the students at Alexis Park Elementary.

The students in Grades 4 and 5 started with a sheet of paper, folded into quarters, and then drew a simple pattern in one corner. They were taught how, when folded, patterns can transfer to the whole sheet, creating an intricate design. The students then applied their newly learned skill to small pieces of birch bark.

RELATED: Birch bark biting workshops come to Vernon

“Birch bark biting teaches mathematics and develops spatial reasoning,” said Bruderer. “The artist has to take their artistic concept, and fit it into a specific space, sometimes breaking it down into quarters, or even as small as sixteenths.”

Birch bark biting involves making careful bite imprints into a single layer of birch bark from the birch tree. The bark is taken off trees that are free of knots after a tobacco ceremony in which the harvester asks forgiveness for what he is about to take. Historically, birch bark bitings were used to create beadwork patterns on clothing and moccasins, to share stories and to record ceremonies.

As the students carefully unfolded their pieces of birch, they were amazed how their tiny bites made beautiful patterns; sounds of awe and amazement filled the classroom.

RELATED: Vernon school upbeat over new instruments

During Bruderer’s time in Vernon, she will have introduced nearly 500 students to the art of birch bark biting.

“I have always felt great responsibility as a carrier of this valuable art form,” said Bruderer. “I strive for it’s preservation, and for the teachings that it holds.”


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Bridal Event goes big

Just Posted

Driver’s licence of missing Ashley Simpson found in northern BC

Identification of woman missing from Yankee Flats Road found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck

Transport Canada to investigate Westwold plane death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

Garage door mural sparks gated community debate in Vernon

Though the mural violates regulations, Bergen hopes the community support will sway management.

Vernon council committee appointments pending

New mayor and council to be sworn in Nov. 5

Major Spallumcheen road project near end

Road pattern changes on Pleasant Valley Road

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Okanagan feral kittens rescued from “certain death” now in foster care

Five kittens discovered in a Kelowna works yard were saved from being crushed by alert employees

New pot, impaired driving penalties could bar newcomers from Canada

On Dec. 18, new impaired driving penalties take effect

Changing story again, Saudi Arabia says killing was planned

“Jamal Khashoggi’s body still hasn’t been found. Where is it?” Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said

Neighbours rescue Hedley couple from restaurant engulfed in flames

Fire destroys historic Hitching Post restaurant in Hedley

More explosive packages sent to DeNiro and former Vice-President Biden

None of the bombs detonated and no one was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Deleware, Florida and California seized the suspicious packages

Granlund scores shootout winner as Canucks beat Vegas 3-2

Horvat nets pair of goals for Vancouver

Price is right for Red Sox in World Series Game 2 win over Dodgers

Boston beats L.A. 4-2 to take 2-0 lead in series

B.C. Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself ‘in a jar’ to continue the discussion about climate change

Most Read