W.L. Seaton Secondary students and parents are fundraising for their 2020 dry grad and will be handing out breakfast bags on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 6 to 8:30 a.m. at 4512 27 Street. (Submitted photo)

Vernon students to sell breakfast bags for dry grad

W.L. Seaton’s dry grad breakfast fundraiser takes place next Wednesday morning at 4512 27 Street

If you missed out on grabbing a drive-thru breakfast bag from United Way’s fundraiser earlier this month, you’re in luck.

Students and Parents at W.L. Seaton Secondary are fundraising for their 2020 dry graduation party with a drive-thru breakfast at the old Canadian Tire location at 4512 27 Street in Vernon. The breakfast takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 6 to 8:30 a.m.

Seaton’s Parent Fundraising Committee is hoping to raise enough money to allow their 2020 class to celebrate their accomplishments as they enter adulthood in a safe manner. The breakfast is just one of many events the group will hold throughout the year to draw in funds for the big celebration.

“We need $12,000 as a minimum to budget the basic costs to put on a dry grad,” said Tasha Betts, a parent organizer of the fundraiser. “There will be a number of activities that we’ll be involved in throughout the year to to raise funds, of course with the participation and direction of the youth.”

The students and parents have a goal of selling 250 breakfast bags at a suggested donation of $10 per bag. Each bag will be stuffed with food items such as muffins, potato patties, yogurt, juice, fruit bars and scones. Hot coffee and tea will be served through the windows as well.

“We want to give a special thanks to the businesses who are supporting this event with donations,” said Jayde Brumpton, a Seaton Grade 12 student taking a leadership role in the fundraiser. Those businesses include Tim Hortons, Save-On-Foods, Sunrype, Cobs Bread Bakery, Eatology, The Fig, McDonald’s, Teassential and Safeway.

READ MORE: A record-breaking breakfast for United Way in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon students have their say in mock classroom vote

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Just Posted

Vernon’s best in business awarded for excellence

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce announced winners of this year’s Business Excellence Awards

Penticton Vees to host 2021 Centennial Cup

It’s the first time Penticton has hosted the tournament which decides the country’s Junior A champions

Vernon students to sell breakfast bags for dry grad

W.L. Seaton’s dry grad breakfast fundraiser takes place next Wednesday morning at 4512 27 Street

Proposal for 30 affordable housing units in Vernon moves ahead

Vernon city council approved an early stage in the CMHA’s proposal at ther last meeting on Oct. 15

Nurseryland celebrates 60th by going seasonal

Swan Lake Fruit Market and Garden Centre closing for winter

ELECTION 2019: It’s so close, it could come down to who turns out to vote

Black Press Media’s polling analyst on the origins of predictive seat modelling in Canada

Two charged after owner’s wild ride through Kamloops in his stolen truck

Crystal Rae Dorrington, 37, and Derrick Ronald Pearson, 32, facing multiple charges

Judge orders credit union’s bank records for Kelowna social worker facing theft allegations

The man is accused of negligence, breach of contract, fraud and a conspiracy with Interior Savings

Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo

Allegations of racism lead to ministry investigation at Vancouver private school

St. George’s School was contacted over school describes as ‘deeply offensive behaviour online’

Not a political question: Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta

Edmonton police estimated the size of the crowd at about 4,000

Zantac, the over-the-counter heartburn drug, pulled in Canada, U.S.

Health Canada also investigates possible carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs

Shooters compete in Summerland

Seven youth participants take aim

B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

Mike Farnworth says he wants regional issues considered when it comes to licensing

Most Read