Vernon students to sell breakfast bags for dry grad

If you missed out on grabbing a drive-thru breakfast bag from United Way’s fundraiser earlier this month, you’re in luck.

Students and Parents at W.L. Seaton Secondary are fundraising for their 2020 dry graduation party with a drive-thru breakfast at the old Canadian Tire location at 4512 27 Street in Vernon. The breakfast takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 6 to 8:30 a.m.

Seaton’s Parent Fundraising Committee is hoping to raise enough money to allow their 2020 class to celebrate their accomplishments as they enter adulthood in a safe manner. The breakfast is just one of many events the group will hold throughout the year to draw in funds for the big celebration.

“We need $12,000 as a minimum to budget the basic costs to put on a dry grad,” said Tasha Betts, a parent organizer of the fundraiser. “There will be a number of activities that we’ll be involved in throughout the year to to raise funds, of course with the participation and direction of the youth.”

The students and parents have a goal of selling 250 breakfast bags at a suggested donation of $10 per bag. Each bag will be stuffed with food items such as muffins, potato patties, yogurt, juice, fruit bars and scones. Hot coffee and tea will be served through the windows as well.

“We want to give a special thanks to the businesses who are supporting this event with donations,” said Jayde Brumpton, a Seaton Grade 12 student taking a leadership role in the fundraiser. Those businesses include Tim Hortons, Save-On-Foods, Sunrype, Cobs Bread Bakery, Eatology, The Fig, McDonald’s, Teassential and Safeway.

