Vernon School District kids took part in poster contest for CMHA’s Ride Don’t Hide event

Silver Star Elementary Grade 7 students Alecia Hughes (pictured) and Mason Baergen were the co-winners of the grand prize of a new bicycle in the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon branch’s Ride Don’t Hide poster contest.

The event was held prior to the association’s big fundraiser at the end of June.

The contest was open to all Vernon School District students.