Vernon tax notices issued

Residents have until July 3 to pay and/or collect home owner grant if eligible

Vernon residents, if they haven’t already, should be receiving their tax notices shortly.

The city mailed out the property tax notices May 18.

Payments and home owner grants, if eligible, must be received on or before July 3 to avoid a penalty. Any unpaid balance after July 3 will be charged a 10 per cent penalty.

The city does offer a free, secure online service that allows property owners access to information about their City of Vernon tax and utility accounts 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

All you have to do is set up a “MyCity” account. All you need is your folio/account number and access code located on your bill.

If you have any questions regarding your property taxes, please contact a property tax clerk at 250-545-1361 or visit www.vernon.ca for current rates, forms or frequently asked questions.

If you have not received your bill please log in to your MyCity account at www.vernon.ca/mycity or visit city hall.

