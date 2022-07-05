Vernon teen awarded at Carnegie Hall

Annika Crum was the only Canadian writer recognized

Annika Crum earned a Silver Medal with Distinction, presented at Carnegie Hall in June. (Contributed)

It’s not every day you receive an invitation to Carnegie Hall to be awarded a silver medal.

That’s what happened to local teen author Annika Crum.

The Vernon Christian School student, from Kindergarten to Grade 9, made the switch to online schooling with Heritage Christian in order to have more time for her writing.

Crum received a Gold Key award from Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for her writing portfolio and a Silver Key award for the first chapter of her unpublished novel, Awake, Awoke, earlier this year at the regional level.

Upon her win, her writing portfolio was advanced to the North American level with the Scholastic Art and Writing Scholarship Program. In March, she received an invitation to receive a Silver Medal with Distinction and a scholarship.

“Several artists and writers were recognized at the event from all over the United States,” said mom Carmen. “She was the only Canadian writer recognized.”

She missed her high school graduation to attend the award ceremony with her parents at Carnegie Hall in early June.

“Instead of wearing this (grad) dress at my high school graduation, I get to wear it at Carnegie Hall in New York while receiving a National Silver Medal for my writing,” said Crum on her blog riddleweaverblog.com.

Upon her return, she started her studies with the Author Conservatory thanks to a full scholarship for the three-year program.

She is heading to a writing conference in New Jersey in late July before attending UBC Okanagan in the fall.

Crum writes high fantasy and is a page at the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

