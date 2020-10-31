Grey Canal Trail: Coldstream Valley Estates. (Contributed)

Grey Canal Trail: Coldstream Valley Estates. (Contributed)

Vernon trails society celebrates 20 years

The Ribbons of Green Trails Society has contributed to a growing network of local trails since 2000

A Vernon society is celebrating two decades of successful trail advocacy.

The network of trails in Greater Vernon has grown considerably since 2000, when a group of local citizens got together to form the Ribbons of Green Trails Society.

Working closely with local municipalities, the society promotes a vision for a system of parks, pathways, and bikeways that tie urban areas to parks and scenic landscapes.

“One of ROGTS’s original goals was to create a multi-use path which connects the three local lakes: Okanagan Lake, Kalamalka Lake, and Swan Lake,” said Ingrid Neumann, the society’s director.

Another goal was to create a vision for the Grey Canal Trail, connecting Lavington to Okanagan Lake along the historic irrigation canal. The 19 km trail can be hiked from Coldstream Valley Estates to the northeast end of Swan Lake.

The Turtle Mountain portion of the Grey Canal Trail is a 4 km from the Blue Jay subdivision to Turtle Mountain. The Bella Vista section has recently been extended to include 3 km of trail. Completion of a few more sections will provide a continuous trail from Coldstream to Okanagan Lake.

READ MORE: Vernon provincial park perfect for outdoor enthusiasts

The society has had a hand in a number of other major projects, including the Polson Park Boardwalk, Middleton Mountain Park Trails, the 90-acre Farnsworth Nature Reserve and the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Twenty years in, the society’s original goals are nearing completion. Ribbons of Green has updated its mission statement to include: encouraging connectivity with trails in the Greater Vernon area and with those in neighbouring communities; supporting best practices for trail design, construction, use, signage and maintenance; promoting community trail stewardship; adapting for changes in climate, transportation methods and lifestyles; and assisting with natural, cultural and historical interpretation efforts on the trails.

Over the years, Ribbons of Green has brought plenty of local organizations into the fold to help bring trails to life. The list includes Vernon Rotary, Vernon Outdoors Club, Allan Brooks Nature Centre, North Okanagan Naturalists Club, North Okanagan Cycling Society, North Okanagan Coalition for Active Transportation, Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society and Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Ribbons of Green is always looking to educate people about local trails. To that end, the society created a website to keep local trail users informed, as well as an online interactive map that neatly displays trail locations, features, parking and directions in the Greater Vernon area.

READ MORE: Get Outdoors! And go for a walk

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Trails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fearless allies: Shuswap woman reflects on childhood in Dutch Resistance
Next story
Gallery: Central Okanagan residents celebrate Halloween creatively

Just Posted

(Coldstream Elementary image)
VIDEO: Coldstream students’ Halloween dance a real Thriller

The students took part in a choreographed performance of Michael Jackson’s hit 1983 music video

A tow truck was stolen from Armstrong-based Eagle Rock Towing at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Erin Elder photo)
‘Right in front of my eyes’: Tow truck stolen from Armstrong company

The white 2011 Ford was stolen from Eagle Rock Towing early Saturday morning

Kelowna residents got creative in celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19, taking a haunted house on the road for nearby residents to enjoy. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Gallery: Central Okanagan residents celebrate Halloween creatively

Grenfell Road Haunted House didn’t open this year, instead found creative way to celebrate the season

Grey Canal Trail: Turtle Mountain. (Contributed)
Vernon trails society celebrates 20 years

The Ribbons of Green Trails Society has contributed to a growing network of local trails since 2000

Vernon’s Swan Lake Nurseryland is switching to seasonal operations for the second straight year. The longstanding business on Highland Road will close for the winter at the end of the day Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Last day of the year for Vernon’s Swan Lake Nurseryland

Business going seasonal for second straight year, will close for the winter end of day Saturday

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A rock slide is blocking one lane off the Trans-Canada Highway west of Sicamous. (Cindy Schedlosky/Facebook)
Rock slide near Sicamous cleared from highway

Single-lane alternating traffic had been in effect.

(DiStefano Jaud Architecture)
Proposed development on Kelowna farmland raises red flags

Developer proposes gas station, car wash, liquor store, commercial buildings, in agricultural area

Hiawatha RV Park will be demolished starting in February, to make room for a new condo development. Residents have four months to leave. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘I don’t know what to do’; Kelowna RV park resident pleas for eviction extension

Hiawatha RV Park residents have four months to leave the neighbourhood

Titled “Dutch Underground - Laren 1944,” Mineke Spencer’s parents Johanna and Albert Jan Koeslag (centre) sit with their 13 children, who ranged in age from seven (Minike) to 28. Mineke is the little girl with the big white bow in the front, left, beside sister Marie, also with a white bow. (Contributed)
Fearless allies: Shuswap woman reflects on childhood in Dutch Resistance

Mineke Spencer was three-years-old when Germany invaded her home in the Netherlands

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 1987 file photo, actor Sean Connery holds a rose in his hand as he talks about his new movie “The Name of the Rose” at a news conference in London. Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement from his family. (AP Photo/Gerald Penny, File)
Actor Sean Connery, the ‘original’ James Bond, dies at 90

Oscar-winner was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000

A man wears a face mask as he waits outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
7 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health as warning issued for Halloween

There are 272 more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

A fundraising initiative has been set up to help Mirjana Komljenovic, who has been diagnosed with Hermansky Pudlak Syndome and requires $2,000 a month to cover the costs of her medication. (gofundme.com)
Fundraiser created to help Summerland woman with rare condition

Mirjana Komljenovic requires costly medication to treat Hermansky Pudlak Syndome

Most Read