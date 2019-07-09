Vernon Upper Room Mission recieves act of kindness

VantageOne is celebrating its 75 anniversary by offering “75 Acts of Kindness”

Josh Winquist, Upper Room Mission

Special to the Morning Star

The smell of freshly cooked sausage and pancakes hangs in the air as the doors of the Upper Room Mission opened for breakfast service Friday.

It’s another busy morning at the mission.

As has been the tradition for the better part of 40 years, community members filter in from all corners of the city — all walks of life. Some are hungry, some are tired, some are familiar faces, some are new ones, and all are welcomed.

The breakfast was prepared and served by a group of volunteers from the Vernon branches of VantageOne Credit Union.

VantageOne is celebrating its 75 anniversary with a unique campaign aimed at giving back to the community: “75 Acts of Kindness.”

The mission was the first recipient in this campaign to receive an act of kindness.

“It was a ‘goosebump’ moment when we decided to kick off our campaign at the mission,” said VantageOne HR Coordinator Alli Maris-Krastel. “The mission started here and has grown, just like VantageOne. It’s a shared pride to be a part of this community for so long. Just like us, the mission is rooted here.”

With each guest served comes an opportunity to connect with a different community member; to share in the great Vernon tradition of caring for others.

VantageOne wasn’t alone in its act of generosity Friday morning. The food was provided by Buy-Low Foods and Save On Foods, two organizations with their own tradition and history giving back to the community.

“This campaign involves everybody,” said Maris-Krastel. “It is not just employees but families and the community. Without this community, we would not have been here for 75 years.”

VantageOne Credit Union will officially kick off its year-long “75 Acts of Kindness” campaign on Wednesday, July 10 at the VantageOne main branch at 3108 33 Ave.

All six of the VantageOne branches will be hosting the event. The public is invited to attend. The kick-off event will begin at 11 a.m. with a charity hot dog sale, cake and kids activities.

